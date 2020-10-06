Wednesday
Story Time Live!
- Victoria Public Library
- 10-10:30 a.m.
- A virtual story time program for children under the age of 5.
VFW Hamburger Night
- Veterans of Foreign Wars
- 2001 Lova Drive
- VFW Hall
- 5-7 p.m.
- $5
- Serving build-your-own Angus beef hamburgers with chips. Drinks are sold separately. The public is welcome.
Friday
Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory Fall Festival
- Oct. 9 at 6 p.m. through Oct. 11 at 6 p.m.
- The Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory Fall Festival Auction is going Virtual. Auction Bidding opens Friday, October 9 at 6 p.m. through October 11 at 6 p.m. More information at olvcathedral.org.
Saturday
Volunteer Day at the Food Bank
- Food Bank of the Golden Crescent
- 3809 E. Rio Grande St.
- 8 a.m.-noon
- The Food Bank is open two Saturdays of each month from 8 a.m.-noon for volunteer day. Groups, individuals, adults and children are all welcome to volunteer.
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Drive. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St.
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Shop for locally grown produce, farm fresh eggs, local honey, pastured meats including beef and pork, a huge variety of homemade baked goods, pickles and jellies, fresh herbs, houseplants and more.
Through Nov. 1
Two Women Look West: Photographs of King Ranch by Helen C. Kleberg and Toni Frissell
- The Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum
- 302 N. Esplanade St., Cuero
- 10 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. through Nov. 1
- Two Women Look West: Photographs of King Ranch by Helen C. Kleberg and Toni Frissell offers two distinct, yet com
