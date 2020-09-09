Saturday

Victoria Farmers’ Market

  • Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
  • 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Shop for locally grown produce, farm fresh eggs, local honey, pastured meats including beef and pork, a huge variety of homemade baked goods, pickles and jellies, fresh herbs, houseplants and more.

Port O’Connor Shorelines Clean Up

  • Port O’Connor
  • 8 a.m.-noon
  • Free
  • Clean Up Shorelines in the bays out of Port O’Connor

Volunteer Day at the Food Bank

  • Food Bank of the Golden Crescent
  • 3809 E. Rio Grande St.
  • 8 a.m.-noon
  • The Food Bank is open two Saturdays of each month from 8 a.m.-noon for volunteer day. Groups, individuals, adults and children are all welcome to volunteer.

2020 Back-to-School Backpack & School Supply Drive-thru

  • 1802 Wildwood St., Suite B
  • 9-11 a.m.
  • We are giving away 500 backpacks filled with basic school supplies and care packages for the students of our community. To preregister, email us your name and phone number to 2020backpackdrive@gmail.com. For information contact Victor or Angela 361-648-1778.

Sunday

Happy Grandparents day with Grandma and Grandpa

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 2-2:30 p.m.
  • A special Grandparents Day from your favorite puppets!

Tuesday

Story Time Live!

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 10-10:30 a.m.
  • A virtual story time program for children under 5.

Teen: Perler Bead Art

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 4-4:30 p.m.
  • Pick up and go kits with an online tutorial for teens!

Through October

Travis & Jesse: The Road So Far

  • Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
  • 12-5 p.m.
  • Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art presents an exhibition by Houston artist Jesse Lott and Louisiana artist Travis Whitfield.
