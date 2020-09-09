Saturday
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Shop for locally grown produce, farm fresh eggs, local honey, pastured meats including beef and pork, a huge variety of homemade baked goods, pickles and jellies, fresh herbs, houseplants and more.
Port O’Connor Shorelines Clean Up
- Port O’Connor
- 8 a.m.-noon
- Free
- Clean Up Shorelines in the bays out of Port O’Connor
Volunteer Day at the Food Bank
- Food Bank of the Golden Crescent
- 3809 E. Rio Grande St.
- 8 a.m.-noon
- The Food Bank is open two Saturdays of each month from 8 a.m.-noon for volunteer day. Groups, individuals, adults and children are all welcome to volunteer.
2020 Back-to-School Backpack & School Supply Drive-thru
- 1802 Wildwood St., Suite B
- 9-11 a.m.
- We are giving away 500 backpacks filled with basic school supplies and care packages for the students of our community. To preregister, email us your name and phone number to 2020backpackdrive@gmail.com. For information contact Victor or Angela 361-648-1778.
Sunday
Happy Grandparents day with Grandma and Grandpa
- Victoria Public Library
- 2-2:30 p.m.
- A special Grandparents Day from your favorite puppets!
Tuesday
Story Time Live!
- Victoria Public Library
- 10-10:30 a.m.
- A virtual story time program for children under 5.
Teen: Perler Bead Art
- Victoria Public Library
- 4-4:30 p.m.
- Pick up and go kits with an online tutorial for teens!
Through October
Travis & Jesse: The Road So Far
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
- 12-5 p.m.
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art presents an exhibition by Houston artist Jesse Lott and Louisiana artist Travis Whitfield.
