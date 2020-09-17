Saturday
Paddle Boggy Bayou
- Boggy Nature Park
- North Third Street and Taylor, Port O’Connor
- 9 a.m.-noon
- Free
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Drive. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St.
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Shop for locally grown produce, farm fresh eggs, local honey, pastured meats including beef and pork, a huge variety of homemade baked goods, pickles and jellies, fresh herbs, houseplants and more.
Highway 87 Trade Days Market
- Son Valley Ranch
- 8793 U.S. 87, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Hwy 87 Trade Days Market is held on the 3rd Saturday of every month.
Car Wash Benefit for Rocky Espinoza
- 8 a.m. — 5 p.m.
- Parking lot behind Golden Corral.
- Benefit car wash to defray medical expenses. Hosted by Xpressions Car Club. For information contact Brian Flores at 361-550-5406 or Gary Moses at 361-550-5466
BBQ Benefit for Raymond Estrada
- 11 a.m.
- Catholic War Veterans
- 1007 S. Main St.
- $10 per plate. Brisket and sausage with all the trimmings. Bake sale and silent auction. Proceeds to help with medical expenses. For tickets, contact Raymond at 361-218-2819.
Sunday
Luther Fest
- Trinity Lutheran Church ELCA
- 404 E. Constitution St.
- 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
- $10
- Luther Fest — It will be a BBQ chicken dinner with trimmings for a $10 donation. We will have drive-through only from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Donations will help out local nonprofit organizations.
Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 BBQ Pork Steak Plates To Go
- 10 a.m. — 1 p.m.
- Knights of Columbus Hall
- 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
- $10 per plate. BBQ pork steak, potatoes and green beans. Proceeds will go towards various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus. For information call the hall Sunday morning 361-575-9214.
Tuesday
Story Time Live!
- Victoria Public Library
- 10-10:30 a.m.
- A virtual story time program for children under five.
Teens: Chopped Challenge
- Victoria Public Library
- 4-4:30 p.m.
- Compete against other teens with your creative dish.
Through October
Travis & Jesse: The Road So Far
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
- 12-5 p.m.
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art presents an exhibition by Houston artist Jesse Lott and Louisiana artist Travis Whitfield.
