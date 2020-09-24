Thursday
Grand Adventures with Grandma & Grandpa
Victoria Public Library
2-2:30 p.m.
A web series for kids.
Saturday
Volunteer Day at the Food Bank
Food Bank of the Golden Crescent, 3809 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria
8 a.m.-noon
The Food Bank is open two Saturdays of each month from 8 a.m.-noon for volunteer day. Groups, individuals, adults and children are all welcome to volunteer.
Victoria Farmers' Market
Drive. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Shop for locally grown produce, farm fresh eggs, local honey, pastured meats including beef and pork, a huge variety of homemade baked goods, pickles and jellies, fresh herbs, houseplants and more.
Cuero: Downtown Cuero Farmer's Market
Cuero Market Pavilion, 201 E. Main St., Cuero
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
The Downtown Cuero Farmer's Market Days will take place under the Market Pavilion from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on the fourth Saturday of each month from March-October.
Family & Baby Expo in Cuero
Cuero Regional Hospital: Emergency Room, 2550 N. Esplanade St., Cuero
9 a.m.-noon
Cuero Regional Hospital has rescheduled ""From Bump to Baby"" Family & Baby Expo, to Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.
Annual Church Bazaar Brisket & Sausage Bar-B-Q Plates
Martin Luther Lutheran Church Coletoville, 2535 Coletoville Road, Victoria
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
$10 plates to go.
Dinner Fundraiser
Knights of Columbus Hall, 310 N. Ben Wilson St.
11 a.m.-3 p.m.
$10 per plate
Dinner fundraiser to defray funeral expenses for John "JJ Dynomite" Cantu. Serving chicken, sausage, rice and beans. For information contact Krissey Arguellez 361-489-6101.
Monday
Volunteer opportunities for the American Red Cross
Victoria
12:05 p.m.- Sept. 29, 12:05 p.m.
Free
The American Red Cross organizes Virtual Volunteer Fairs to learn about the different ways to help your community during and after a disaster.
Car Wash Benefit for Rocky Espinoza
8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Parking lot behind Golden Corral.
Benefit car wash to defray medical expenses. Hosted by Xpressions Car Club. For information contact Brian Flores 361-550-5406 or Gary Moses 361-550-5466
BBQ Benefit for Raymond Estrada
11 a.m.
Catholic War Veterans, 1007 S. Main St.
$10 per plate. Brisket and sausage with all the trimmings. Bake sale and silent auction. Proceeds to help with medical expenses. For tickets, contact Raymond 361-218-2819.
Sunday
Luther Fest
Trinity Lutheran Church ELCA, 404 E. Constitution St.
10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
$10
Luther Fest - It will be a BBQ chicken dinner with trimmings for a $10 donation. We will have drive-through only from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Donations will help out local nonprofit organizations.
Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 BBQ Pork Steak Plates To Go
10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Knights of Columbus Hall, 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
$10 per plate. BBQ pork steak, potatoes and green beans. Proceeds will go towards various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus. For information call the hall Sunday morning 361-575-9214.
Tuesday
Story Time Live!
Victoria Public Library
10-10:30 a.m.
A virtual story time program for children under five.
Teens: Chopped Challenge
Victoria Public Library
4-4:30 p.m.
Compete against other teens with your creative dish!
Through October
Travis & Jesse: The Road So Far
Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
12-5 p.m.
Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art presents an exhibition by Houston artist Jesse Lott and Louisiana artist Travis Whitfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.