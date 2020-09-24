Thursday

Grand Adventures with Grandma & Grandpa

Victoria Public Library

2-2:30 p.m.

A web series for kids.

Saturday

Volunteer Day at the Food Bank

Food Bank of the Golden Crescent, 3809 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria

8 a.m.-noon

The Food Bank is open two Saturdays of each month from 8 a.m.-noon for volunteer day. Groups, individuals, adults and children are all welcome to volunteer.

Victoria Farmers' Market

Drive. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Shop for locally grown produce, farm fresh eggs, local honey, pastured meats including beef and pork, a huge variety of homemade baked goods, pickles and jellies, fresh herbs, houseplants and more.

Cuero: Downtown Cuero Farmer's Market

Cuero Market Pavilion, 201 E. Main St., Cuero

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

The Downtown Cuero Farmer's Market Days will take place under the Market Pavilion from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on the fourth Saturday of each month from March-October.

Family & Baby Expo in Cuero

Cuero Regional Hospital: Emergency Room, 2550 N. Esplanade St., Cuero

9 a.m.-noon

Cuero Regional Hospital has rescheduled ""From Bump to Baby"" Family & Baby Expo, to Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.

Annual Church Bazaar Brisket & Sausage Bar-B-Q Plates

Martin Luther Lutheran Church Coletoville, 2535 Coletoville Road, Victoria

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

$10 plates to go.

Dinner Fundraiser

Knights of Columbus Hall, 310 N. Ben Wilson St.

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

$10 per plate

Dinner fundraiser to defray funeral expenses for John "JJ Dynomite" Cantu. Serving chicken, sausage, rice and beans. For information contact Krissey Arguellez 361-489-6101.

Monday

Volunteer opportunities for the American Red Cross

Victoria

12:05 p.m.- Sept. 29, 12:05 p.m.

Free

The American Red Cross organizes Virtual Volunteer Fairs to learn about the different ways to help your community during and after a disaster.

Car Wash Benefit for Rocky Espinoza

8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Parking lot behind Golden Corral.

Benefit car wash to defray medical expenses. Hosted by Xpressions Car Club. For information contact Brian Flores 361-550-5406 or Gary Moses 361-550-5466

BBQ Benefit for Raymond Estrada

11 a.m.

Catholic War Veterans, 1007 S. Main St.

$10 per plate. Brisket and sausage with all the trimmings. Bake sale and silent auction. Proceeds to help with medical expenses. For tickets, contact Raymond 361-218-2819.

Sunday

Luther Fest

Trinity Lutheran Church ELCA, 404 E. Constitution St.

10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

$10

Luther Fest - It will be a BBQ chicken dinner with trimmings for a $10 donation. We will have drive-through only from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Donations will help out local nonprofit organizations.

Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 BBQ Pork Steak Plates To Go

10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Knights of Columbus Hall, 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.

$10 per plate. BBQ pork steak, potatoes and green beans. Proceeds will go towards various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus. For information call the hall Sunday morning 361-575-9214.

Tuesday

Story Time Live!

Victoria Public Library

10-10:30 a.m.

A virtual story time program for children under five.

Teens: Chopped Challenge

Victoria Public Library

4-4:30 p.m.

Compete against other teens with your creative dish!

Through October

Travis & Jesse: The Road So Far

Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art

1201 N. Moody St., Victoria

12-5 p.m.

Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art presents an exhibition by Houston artist Jesse Lott and Louisiana artist Travis Whitfield.

