Saturday
Volunteer Day at the Food Bank
- Food Bank of the Golden Crescent
- 3809 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria
- 8 a.m.-noon
- The Food Bank is open two Saturdays of each month from 8 a.m.-noon for volunteer day. Groups, individuals, adults and children are all welcome to volunteer.
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Drive. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Shop for locally grown produce, farm fresh eggs, local honey, pastured meats including beef and pork, a huge variety of homemade baked goods, pickles and jellies, fresh herbs, houseplants and more.
Downtown Cuero Farmer’s Market
- Cuero Market Pavilion
- 201 E. Main St., Cuero
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- The Downtown Cuero Farmer’s Market Days will take place under the Market Pavilion from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on the fourth Saturday of each month from
- March -October.
Family & Baby Expo in Cuero
- Cuero Regional Hospital: Emergency Room
- 2550 N. Esplanade St., Cuero
- 9 a.m.-noon
- Cuero Regional Hospital has rescheduled “From Bump to Baby” Family & Baby Expo, to Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.
Annual Church Bazaar Brisket & Sausage Bar-B-Q Plates
- Martin Luther Lutheran Church Coletoville
- 2535 Coletoville Road, Victoria
- 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Annual Church Bazaar
Dinner Fundraiser for John “JJ Dynomite” Cantu
- Knights of Columbus Hall
- 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
- 11 a.m. — 3 p.m.
- $10 per plate.
- Chicken, sausage, rice and beans. Donations to help defray funeral expenses. For information contact Krissey Arguellez at 361-489-6101.
Monday
Volunteer opportunities for the American Red Cross
- Victoria
- 12:05 p.m.
- Free
- The American Red Cross organizes Virtual Volunteer Fairs to learn about the different ways to help your community during and after a disaster.
Tuesday
Story Time Live!
- Victoria Public Library
- 10-10:30 a.m.
- A virtual story time program for children under five.
Through October
Travis & Jesse: The Road So Far
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
- 12-5 p.m.
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art presents an exhibition by Houston artist Jesse Lott and Louisiana artist Travis Whitfield.
