Wednesday
Teen: Kindergarten De-Stress Night
- Victoria Public Library
- 5 — 5:30 p.m.
- Take a night to de-stress.
Story Time Live!
- Victoria Public Library
- 10-10:30 a.m.
- A virtual story time program for children under 5.
VFW Hamburger Night
- Veterans of Foreign Wars
- 2001 Lova Drive, VFW Hall
- 5-7 p.m.
- $5
- Serving build-your-own Angus beef hamburgers with chips. Drinks are sold separately. The public is welcome.
Saturday
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Drive. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m. — 1 p.m.
- Shop for locally grown produce, farm fresh eggs, local honey, pastured meats including beef and pork, a huge variety of homemade baked goods, pickles and jellies, fresh herbs, houseplants and more.
Placedo Volunteer Fire Department Spaghetti Dinner
- 11 a.m. — 2 p.m.
- Placedo VFW
- 284 S. Williams, Placedo
- $10 per plate
- Serving spaghetti and garlic bread to-go plates only. Come out and support your local Volunteer Fire Department. For more information contact Josh Moses at 361-652-4143 or Gary Moses at 361-652-4143.
Through October
Travis & Jesse: The Road So Far
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
- 12-5 p.m.
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art presents an exhibition by Houston artist Jesse Lott and Louisiana artist Travis Whitfield.
