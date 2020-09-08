Wednesday
Story Time Live!
- Victoria Public Library
- 10-10:30 a.m.
- A virtual story time program for children under 5.
Kid’s Crafternoon: Feed the Wild
- Victoria Public Library
- 4-5 p.m.
- A pick up and go craft event.
VFW Hamburger Night
- Veterans of Foreign Wars
- 2001 Lova Drive, VFW Hall
- 5-7 p.m.
- $5
- Serving build-your-own Angus beef hamburgers with chips. Drinks are sold separately. The public is welcome.
Saturday
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St.
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Shop for locally grown produce, farm fresh eggs, local honey, pastured meats including beef and pork, a huge variety of homemade baked goods, pickles and jellies, fresh herbs, houseplants and more.
John ‘JJ Dynomite’ Cantu Dinner Fundraiser
- Majic 95.9 Parking Lot
- 2001 E. Sabine St.
- 11 a.m. — 3 p.m.
- $10 per plate
- Chicken, sausage, rice and beans
- Dinner fundraiser to defray funeral expenses. For information, contact Sonia Salinas at 361-220-9690 or Krissey Arguellez at 361-489-6101.
Back to School Backpack & School Supply ‘Drive-Thru’
- 1802 Wildwood St., Suite B
- 9-11 a.m.
- We are giving away 500 backpacks filled with basic school supplies and care packages for the students of our community. To preregister, email us your name and phone number to 2020backpackdrive@gmail.com.
- For information contact Victor or Angela at 361-648-1778.
Port O’Connor Shorelines Clean Up
- Port O’Connor
- 8 a.m.-noon
- Free
- Clean Up Shorelines in the bays out of Port O’Connor.
Volunteer Day at the Food Bank
- Food Bank of the Golden Crescent
- 3809 E. Rio Grande St.
- 8 a.m.-noon
- The Food Bank is open two Saturdays of each month from 8 a.m.-noon for volunteer day. Groups, individuals, adults and children are all welcome to volunteer.
