Tuesday
Baby Time
Victoria Public Library
302 N. Main St.
9:30-10 a.m. and 10:30-11 a.m.
Baby Time Story Time is for babies 18 months and under. This is a great way to start your child’s love of reading. Songs and rhymes will inspire a fun quality time for baby and caregiver.
Lego Lab
Victoria Public Library
302 N. Main St.
4:30-5:30 p.m.
Our favorite program for all the Lego Fans. Join us for an afternoon of Lego building. We will have both small Legos and big blocks available so all ages are able to participate.
Stress-Busting Program for Family Caregivers of Persons with Dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease
Northeast Zac Lentz Parkway
5:30-7 p.m.
Stress-Busting Program for Family Caregivers of Persons with Dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease every Tuesday, 5-7 p.m. beginning Feb. 8-April 5 at Morada Senior Living.
Caregiver Support Program — 10 Week Series
404 N. Bridge St.
6-7:30 p.m.
Caregiver Support Program — 10 Week Series, third Tuesday of every month. Refreshments provided, door prizes, masks optional.
Wednesday
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
Veterans of Foreign Wars
2001 Lova Drive
8:30-10 a.m.
Coffee and donuts with veterans.
Victoria Farmers’ Market
Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
2805 N. Navarro St.
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Twice a week local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, an assortment of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Toddler Time
Victoria Public Library
302 N. Main St.
9:30-10 a.m. and 10:30-11 a.m.
Toddler Time is for our toddlers on the go. Your toddler will enjoy high paced songs and rhymes to help gain use of various fine motor skills.
VFW Hamburger Night
Veterans of Foreign Wars
2001 Lova Drive, VFW Hall
5-8 p.m.
$6
Serving build your own Angus beef hamburgers with chips. Drinks are sold separately. The public is welcome.
Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo
3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
5-9 p.m.
Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 hosts Bingo every Wednesday at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 3610 N. Ben Wilson, at the intersection of Airline and Ben Wilson in Victoria.
Get Craftin’ — Inspirational Bookmarks
Victoria Public Library
302 N. Main St.
6-7 p.m.
Help us celebrate Random Acts of Kindness day by creating positive message bookmarks.
Thursday
Pre-K Power Story Time
Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St.
9:30-10 a.m. and 10:30-11 a.m.
Welcoming our new Pre-K Power Story Time. This story time is packed with activities to help your child get ready for Kindergarten. Books are a little longer for this crowd with more independent based rhymes and songs.
Stitching Together
Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St.
4:30-6 p.m.
Stitching Together is the Library's new needlework crafters social group. Come join us and chat about fun things, work on your favorite craft, and meet new people that share your love of crafting.
Teen Night
Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St.
4:30-5:30 p.m.
Calling all Tweens and Teens. Join us as we create Pixel Art
Holy Family Altar Society 2022 Games Party
704 Mallette Drive, 704 Mallette Drive
6-9 p.m.
$8
Holy Family Altar Society will be hosting a games party at the Holy Family Activity Center, 704 Mallette Drive, on February 17, from 6 to 9 p.m.
Friday
Heart Calcification Screenings at Cuero Regional Hospital
2550 N. Esplanade St., 2550 N. Esplanade St., Cuero
8 a.m.- Feb. 25, noon
Heart Calcification Screenings Offered in February 2022 for Heart Month Feb. 18th and 25th; 8 a.m. to noon $140 without EKG or $150 with EKG Appointments only. Call 361-275-0170 to schedule.
"Go Western" C&W Dance
Club Westerner, 1005 W. Constitution St.
8-11:30 p.m.
$10
Country and Western Dance with Live Music by Matt Thigpen and Dave Williams.
Saturday
Cuero Heart Walk 2022
Bfit Cuero Wellness Center, 701 N. Esplanade St., Cuero
9-11 a.m.
Join the Cuero Health staff as they promote heart health awareness on Saturday, February 19th with a walk at Cuero Wellness Center starting at 9 a.m.
Victoria Farmers' Market
Drive. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St.
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Twice a week local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, an assortment of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Chocolate Chocolate Everywhere
Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St.
10 a.m.-noon
We can't wait to see you at our Chocolate Chocolate Everywhere event.
Coast Writers
Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St.
1-3 p.m.
Coast Writers is a group of adults young and old, for all levels of writers. Come together to discuss and practice the writing craft and exchange feedback on current writing projects.
Through March 20
“Mel Chin: Points of View”
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St.
- Noon-5 p.m.
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art welcomes a new solo exhibition Mel Chin: Points of View.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.