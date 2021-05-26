Thursday
Community Yoga - Vinyasa
- Cuero Junior High schoolhouse
- 608 Jr High Drive, Cuero
- 5:45 p.m.
- Blackbird yoga with Abi Blinka. Join me this Thursday for a Vinyasa class. This style works strength as well as flexibility so let’s get moving. Perfect for guys and gals. Bring a towel, we sweat!
Friday
Imagine the Possibilities Tour
- 108 N. Main St.
- 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- We’ll tour several downtown properties for developers, investors, and residents.
Saturday
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St.
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Every Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, an assortment of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Cuero Market Days
- Cuero VFW Hall
- 934 U.S. 183, Cuero
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Located at the VFW Hall and sponsored by Shanna’s Boutique. We will have lots of unique and homemade items for your shopping experience, wonderful food vendors, DJ music and let’s not forget the kids. We will have a kids corner with a bouncy house, coloring, games, prizes and much more. Come on out and enjoy the fun.
- Contact shannasboutique4@gmail.com for vendor information. Indoor and outdoor booths available.
Meal and Auction Fundraiser for Justo Perez Jr.
- CWV
- 1007 S. Main St.
- 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Auction at 4 p.m.
- $10 per plate donation, dine-in or to-go
- Brisket, rice and beans with trimmings. Donations will help cover medical expenses. For donations or auction item donations call Bobby 361-648-6309.
VASA POD Spring Fling CASI Chili Cook-off
- Victoria Coleto Lake RV Resort
- 500 Coleto Park Road
- Saturday and Sunday
- Saturday - Jackpot Beans, $10 entry fee. CASI Chili, $20 entry fee.
- Sunday - CASI Chili, $20 entry fee.
- For cook-off information call Dianna Hoy 361-649-6690, Linda McDonald 361-212-2855 or email Becky Allen becky@bbgumbo.com.
Tuesday
The Pictures on My Wall
- Museum of the Coastal Bend
- 2200 E. Red River St.
- 9-10 a.m.
- Victoria College’s Museum of the Coastal Bend will host a bimonthly Pre-K reading program titled ‘The Pictures on My Wall’ starting on Tuesday, June 1 at 9 a.m.
Through Sunday
“Daniel Kramer: Giddy Up!! A Decade of Documenting the Houston Rodeo”
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St.
- 12-5 p.m.
- This exhibit of a decade of work with the Houston Rodeo travels in expanded scope to Five Points Museum from Houston’s Art Car Museum, where it was originally curated by Noah Edmundson.
June 11 through 13
Cuero Turkey Fest Rajun Cajun BBQ Cook-off
- Cuero Municipal Park
- June 11 through 13
- The Cuero Turkey Fest Rajun Cajun BBQ Cook-off spring was postponed till the weekend of June 11. CTF is looking forward to a fun-filled family BBQ Weekend. Please join us! More cook-off and registration info will be emailed and posted soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.