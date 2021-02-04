Friday
Academy of Lifelong Learning to host virtual Premier World Discovery Travel Presentation
- 2200 E. Red River St.
- 10:30 a.m.-noon
- Victoria College’s Academy of Lifelong Learning to host virtual Premier World Discovery Travel Presentation from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Friday, Feb.5.
Learning Lab: Melting my heart away
- Victoria Public Library
- Victoria, 302 N. Main St.
- 4-4:30 p.m.
- A little bit of science, a little bit of sweet, a whole lot of learning for you and me.
Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Victoria Chapter Banquet
- Victoria Community Center
- 2905 E. North St.
- 5:30 p.m.
- Auctions, dinner, games and fun. Seating is limited, so don’t wait. Contact Hunter Karl 361-571-5070.
Saturday
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St.
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Every Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, an assortment of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Mother Cluckers Flea Market
- 2031 Kohl Road
- 9:31 a.m.-3 p.m.
- We’re hosting over 90 vendors for this show! Tons of arts and crafts, boutiques, garage sale items and food trucks! Music by April Hall.
Sweetheart Pasture Party
- 116 Wallace Lane, Nursery
- 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Free entry. Door prizes, food and music. Backwoods SoulFood food truck will be serving food. Over 42 vendors. For vendor information contact Sabrina brina428@live.com.
Family Outdoor Expo
- Son Valley Ranch
- 8793 U.S. Highway 87
- 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Family Outdoor Expo 17th year.
Through Feb. 7
Paradigm Shift: Art Car Showcase
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St.
- 12-5 p.m.
- Art Cars return to the Museum with a selection of cars from the permanent collection.
Through Feb. 25
Joe Pena Art Exhibit
- Victoria College
- 2200 E. Red River St., Fine Arts Gallery
- 1 p.m.- Feb. 25, 5 p.m.
- Victoria College’s Fine Arts Gallery will exhibit the paintings of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Art Professor, Joe Pena, every Tuesday and Thursday.
