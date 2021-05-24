Wednesday
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
Veterans of Foreign Wars
2001 Lova Drive
8:30-10 a.m.
Coffee and donuts with veterans.
VFW Hamburger Night
Veterans of Foreign Wars
2001 Lova Drive, VFW Hall
5-8 p.m.
$5
Serving build your own Angus beef hamburgers with chips. Drinks are sold separately. The public is welcome.
Thursday
Community Yoga - Vinyasa
Cuero Junior High schoolhouse
608 Jr High Drive, Cuero
5:45 p.m.
Blackbird yoga with Abi Blinka. Join me this Thursday for a Vinyasa class. This style works strength as well as flexibility so let’s get moving. Perfect for guys and gals. Bring a towel, we sweat!
Friday
Imagine the Possibilities Tour
108 N. Main St.
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
We'll tour several downtown properties for developers, investors, and residents.
Saturday
Victoria Farmers' Market
Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
2805 N. Navarro St.
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Every Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, an assortment of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Cuero Market Days
Cuero VFW Hall
934 U.S. 183, Cuero
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Located at the VFW Hall and sponsored by Shanna’s Boutique. We will have lots of unique and homemade items for your shopping experience, wonderful food vendors, DJ music and let’s not forget the kids. We will have a kids corner with a bouncy house, coloring, games, prizes and much more. Come on out and enjoy the fun.
Contact shannasboutique4@gmail.com for vendor information. Indoor and outdoor booths available.
Through Sunday
"Daniel Kramer: Giddy Up!! A Decade of Documenting the Houston Rodeo"
Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
1201 N. Moody St.
12-5 p.m.
This exhibit of a decade of work with the Houston Rodeo travels in expanded scope to Five Points Museum from Houston’s Art Car Museum, where it was originally curated by Noah Edmundson.
June 11 through 13
Cuero Turkey Fest Rajun Cajun BBQ Cook-off
Cuero Municipal Park
June 11 through 13
The Cuero Turkey Fest Rajun Cajun BBQ Cook-off spring was postponed till the weekend of June 11. CTF is looking forward to a fun-filled family BBQ Weekend. Please join us! More cook-off and registration info will be emailed and posted soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.