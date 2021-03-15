Tuesday
Museum of the Coastal Bend’s Spring Break- Backyard Dig
- Museum of the Coastal Bend
- 2200 E. Red River St.
- 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Victoria College’s Museum of the Coastal Bend will host several in-person and to-go activities during the 2021 Spring Break.
SPRING BREAK: Wave Parade
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 2-4 p.m.
- Join us as we kick-off our Spring Break! Drive up Main Street, by the library, and say hello to your Youth Services Team and our amazing library friends!!! Keep an eye on our Facebook and Instagram page for more information. Hope to see you there!
Marlin’s Playhouse Ribbon Cutting
- Marlin’s Playhouse
- 105 Ward. St., Cuero
- 10 a.m.
Wednesday
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
- Veterans of Foreign Wars
- 2001 Lova Drive
- 8:30-10 a.m.
- Coffee and donuts with veterans.
Museum of the Coastal Bend’s Spring Break- Watch it Grow
- Museum of the Coastal Bend
- 2200 E. Red River St.
- 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Victoria College’s Museum of the Coastal Bend will host several in-person and to-go activities during the 2021 Spring Break.
Crafternoon: Hybrid Program: Make & Take Key Chain
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 12-6 p.m.
- We will be making our own key chains in this hybrid Crafternoon 2 part program!
VFW Hamburger Night
- Veterans of Foreign Wars
- 2001 Lova Drive, VFW Hall
- 5-8 p.m.
- $5
- Serving build your own Angus beef hamburgers with chips. Drinks are sold separately. The public is welcome.
March 20
Heirloom Stitchers Quilt Show
- Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum
- 302 N. Esplanade St., Cuero
- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- In honor of National Quilting Month, please join us in Cuero for an airing of the quilts, sponsored by the Heirloom Stitchers and Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum. Over 50 traditional, antique and art quilts will be on display beginning March 20 through March 27. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Adult admission is $5. Children are free.
March 22 through March 27
Spring Clean Up
- 1315 E. Broadway St., Cuero
- 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Brush, trash, metal, batteries, tires, electronics and resale items can be recycled, with some limitations. Hazardous waste, concrete and torn down structures will not be accepted. No curbside pickup. One trailer per customer, Cuero resident must bring a current utility bill, businesses and outside residents will be charged a fee, except electronic recycling.
March 24
Proclamation ceremony DeWitt County celebrates 175 years
- DeWitt County Courthouse
- 307 N. Gonzales St., Cuero
- 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- History, art, music and wagon loads of fun await you during the year and throughout Cuero, Yoakum, Yorktown, Nordheim and our surrounding communities. Follow DeWitt County Celebrates 175 Year on Facebook for the latest exciting details on upcoming events and happenings.
March 25
Cuero Chamber Membership Banquet
- VFW Cuero
- 934 U.S. 183, Cuero
- 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Join us for a masquerade. A social will be at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. and awards at 7 p.m. Masks and social distancing required. Masquerade membership banquet general seating costs $30 and masquerade membership banquet sponsor table costs $225.00.
Through April 8
TAMUCC 3D Art Exhibition
- Victoria College Fine Arts Building
- 2200 E. Red River St.
- 1 - 5 p.m.
- Victoria College’s Fine Arts department will host a group exhibition featuring artworks by faculty and graduate students in Sculpture at Texas A&M University – Corpus Christi from March 9-April 8.
