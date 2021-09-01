Thursday
Mental Health First Aid Training Courses
- Gulf Bend Center
- 6502 Nursery Drive
- 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Free
- Mental Health First Aid is an 8-hour course that teaches you how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illness and substance use disorders.
Saturday
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St.
- 9 a.m.-noon
- Every Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, an assortment of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Knights of Columbus 8388 Cornhole Tournament
- Our Lady of Sorrows CCD Building
- 407 S. Glass St.
- 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
- $60 per team, double elimination
- Benefiting local council parish and charities. For more information contact Michel Muniz 361-648-2799.
BBQ Benefit for Vincent Gutierrez and Anna Jimenez
- KC Hall
- 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
- 11 a.m. until sold out
- $10 per plate, dine in or take out
- BBQ chicken, sausage with trimmings. There will be a bake sale and auction as well to help defray medical expenses. For more information contact Christy Gutierrez 361-460-2558.
Country Home Grown Pasture Event
- 116 Wallace Lane, Nursery
- 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- For more information contact Sabrina 361-541-0719.
Wednesday
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
- Veterans of Foreign Wars
- 2001 Lova Drive
- 8:30-10 a.m.
- Coffee and donuts with veterans.
VFW Hamburger Night
- Veterans of Foreign Wars
- 2001 Lova Drive, VFW Hall
- 5-8 p.m.
- $5
- Serving build your own Angus beef hamburgers with chips. Drinks are sold separately. The public is welcome.
Knights of Columbus Council Bingo Night
- Knights of Columbus
- 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
- 5-10 p.m.
- Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 hosts Bingo Night every Wednesday.
Through Sept. 30
“Insurgent: The Paintings of Clark Fox”
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St.
- Noon-5 p.m.
- A new exhibition by internationally renowned painter Clark Fox.
Ongoing
No Stone Unturned: A Lifetime of Archaeology-The Ben McReynolds Collection
- Museum of the Coastal Bend
- 2200 E. Red River St.
- All day
- Victoria College’s Museum of the Coastal Bend is hosting a year-long temporary exhibit
Cuero Art Extravaganza
- 124 E. Church St.
- All day
- Cuero has many talented artists and much of the artwork on exhibit is for sale. Incredible artists on exhibit: Janine Stubbs, Marsha Gibson, Anton Machacek, Ele Chew, Diana Bartosh, Rafael Acosta, Jr., Leigh Ann Harryman, Emma LeighAnn Adams, and Michael Ehrlich. This year we are including a blast from the past, Polly Howerton. See you soon.
