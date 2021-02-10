Thursday
Canvas Kids: Melting Rainbow
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main Street
- 4-4:30 p.m.
- Who says you have to use paint to make art?
Friday
Valentine’s Day Matching Game
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 4:30-5 p.m.
- Does your card match ours?
Saturday
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St.
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Every Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, an assortment of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Sunday
Valentine’s Day Serenatas
- Serenade your mom, wife, sweetheart or friend with music by Victoria’s Premier Mariachi, Serpientes De Oro. Four songs only $80. For bookings, call 361-578-4478, leave a message if no answer.
Through Feb. 25
Joe Pena Art Exhibit
- Victoria College
- 2200 E. Red River St., Fine Arts Gallery
- 1 - 5 p.m.
- Victoria College’s Fine Arts Gallery will exhibit the paintings of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Art Professor, Joe Pena, every Tuesday and Thursday.
