Wednesday
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
- Veterans of Foreign Wars
- 2001 Lova Drive
- 8:30-10 a.m.
- Coffee and donuts with veterans.
Story Time Live!
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 10-10:30 a.m.
- Join our Story Time and have fun while developing literacy and language skills.
VFW Hamburger Night
- Veterans of Foreign Wars
- 2001 Lova Drive, VFW Hall
- 5-8 p.m.
- $5
- Serving build your own Angus beef hamburgers with chips. Drinks are sold separately. The public is welcome.
Thursday
Grand Adventures with Grandma and Grandpa
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 2-2:30 p.m.
- Grandma and Grandpa enjoy their daily walks to the library. Have you seen them around?
Friday
Frost Drive-Thru Chuck Wagon Breakfast
- 7602 N. Navarro St.
- 7:30-9:30 a.m.
- Hey y’all! Swing on by for a Drive-Thru Chuck Wagon breakfast at our Victoria Financial Center on Friday, February 26 between 7:30-9:30 a.m.
Saturday
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St.
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Every Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, an assortment of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
2021 Queen Victoria Pageant
- Victoria Community Center Dome
- 5:30 p.m.
- Crowning Little, Young, Junior and Queen Victoria. Master of Ceremonies will be Gary Moses. For more information, contact Pageant Director Sarah Rowlands 361-648-8131.
