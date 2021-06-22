Wednesday
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
- Veterans of Foreign Wars
- 2001 Lova Drive
- 8:30-10 a.m.
- Coffee and donuts with veterans.
VFW Hamburger Night
- Veterans of Foreign Wars
- 2001 Lova Drive, VFW Hall
- 5-8 p.m.
- $5
- Serving build your own Angus beef hamburgers with chips. Drinks are sold separately. The public is welcome.
Thursday
Stress-busting Program for Family Caregivers of Persons with Dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease
- Morada Victoria
- 9606 Zac Lentz Parkway
- 5:30-7 p.m.
- The Stress-Busting Program (SBP) for Family Caregivers is an evidence-based program that provides support to family caregivers of persons with dementia.
Friday
Manga Madness
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 6-7:30 p.m.
- Are you a Manga or Anime fan? The Library will be hosting our Manga Madness club once a month, on Friday evening, from 6-7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St.
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Every Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, an assortment of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Adopt-A-Pet and Local Pet are hosting a Cat Adoption
- Local Pet
- 6220 N. Navarro St.
- Noon-2 p.m.
- There will be cats to adopt and kitten cuddling. For more information contact Carol Klages 361-676-7441, or Gary Moses 361-550-5466.
Through Sunday
“Daniel Kramer: Giddy Up!! A Decade of Documenting the Houston Rodeo”
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St.
- 12-5 p.m.
- This exhibit of a decade of work with the Houston Rodeo travels in expanded scope to Five Points Museum from Houston’s Art Car Museum, where it was originally curated by Noah Edmundson.
