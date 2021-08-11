Thursday
Crafternoon: Rhythm Party
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 4:30-5:30 p.m.
- Come make your own rhythm instruments then stay for a music party where we get to use your creations.
Stitching Together
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 5-6 p.m.
- Stitching Together is the Library’s new needlework crafters social group. Come join us and chat about fun things, work on your favorite craft, and meet new people that share your love of crafting.
Friday
VPL Jams with JOEREYNA
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 7-8 p.m.
- VPL JAMS is a monthly music series that highlights the local Crossroads music scene. Join us at the Library or watch along at home on Facebook Live.
Saturday
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St.
- 9 a.m.-noon
- Every Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, an assortment of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Veteran Benefit Car Show for Nina Cooper
- 321 US Highway 77, Hallettsville
- 2-6 p.m.
- Kean Cut Kustom is sponsoring a benefit for Nina Cooper.
Touring Pro PBR
- Goliad County Fairgrounds
- US Highway 183 S, Goliad
- 6:30 p.m.
- $20 at the gate, under 12 $10
- Special guests Miss Rodeo Texas Bobbi Loran and Rodeo Clown David Haffelder. For more information call 361-645-82204 or 361-649-2302.
Sunday
Knights of Columbus to sell to-go barbecue plates
- Knights of Columbus
- 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
- 10 a.m. until sold out
- Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 will sell to-go barbecue plates Aug. 15 from 10 a.m. until sold out at Columbus Hall, 3610 N. Ben Wilson at the intersection of Airline and Ben Wilson.
The Miss Sparkle Special Needs Pageant
- 960 E. Broadway St., Cuero
- 4-6 p.m.
- The Miss Sparkle Special Needs Pageant hosted by Sparkle Club, Inc. will be 4 p.m. Aug. 15 at the Performing Arts Center in Cuero.
Monday
Get Craftin’: Globe Terrariums
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 6-7 p.m.
- Get Craftin’ is our monthly adult crafting series. Each month we will be providing a new fun craft or painting medium for you to come try out.
Tuesday
Learning Lab: Marshmallow Men
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 4:30-5:30 p.m.
- This month, we will be learning the structure of the human body by building delicious Marshmallow Men. This event is free and open to the public, no registration required.
Through Aug. 27
”Insurgent: The Paintings of Clark Fox”
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St.
- Noon-5 p.m.
- A new exhibition by internationally renowned painter Clark Fox.
Ongoing
No Stone Unturned: A Lifetime of Archaeology--The Ben McReynolds Collection
- Museum of the Coastal Bend
- 2200 E. Red River St.
- All day
- Victoria College’s Museum of the Coastal Bend is hosting a year-long temporary exhibit
Cuero Art Extravaganza
- 124 E. Church St.
- All day
- Cuero has many talented artists and much of the artwork on exhibit is for sale. Incredible artists on exhibit: Janine Stubbs, Marsha Gibson, Anton Machacek, Ele Chew, Diana Bartosh, Rafael Acosta, Jr., Leigh Ann Harryman, Emma LeighAnn Adams, and Michael Ehrlich. This year we are including a blast from the past, Polly Howerton. See you soon.
