Thursday
Crafternoon: No Sew Hearts
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 12-6 p.m.
- Wrapping up Valentine’s Day with a fun craft.
Saturday
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St.
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Every Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, an assortment of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Jigsaw Puzzle Exchange
- Victoria Mall Food Court
- 7800 N. Navarro St.
- 9:30 a.m., third Saturday
- Bring your gently used jigsaw puzzles and exchange them. Cindy Buda at 361-220-2003 or Gary Moses at 361-550-5466.
2021 Queen Victoria Pageant
- Victoria Community Center Dome
- 5:30 p.m.
- Crowning Little, Young, Junior and Queen Victoria. Master of Ceremonies will be Gary Moses. For more information, contact Pageant Director Sarah Rowlands 361-648-8131.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.