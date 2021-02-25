Friday
Frost Drive-Thru Chuck Wagon Breakfast
- 7602 N. Navarro St.
- 7:30-9:30 a.m.
- Hey y’all! Swing on by for a Drive-Thru Chuck Wagon breakfast at our Victoria Financial Center on Friday, February 26 between 7:30-9:30 a.m.
Saturday
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St.
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Every Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, an assortment of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Black Businesses Network and Market Day
- Mt. Nebo Baptist Church
- 704 E. Park Avenue
- 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Celebrate Black History Month. Come shop with us at the Black Businesses Network and Market Day. Event is hosted by Kolture & More Fashion. Outdoor event, open to the public. Masks are required. For information, contact Lydia Hobbs 361-237-9732.
2021 Queen Victoria Pageant
- Victoria Community Center Dome
- 5:30 p.m.
- Crowning Little, Young, Junior and Queen Victoria. Master of Ceremonies will be Gary Moses. For more information, contact Pageant Director Sarah Rowlands 361-648-8131.
Sunday
Wedding Expo
- Hilton Garden Inn
- 123 Huvar St.
- 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
- This event, benefitting Mid-Coast Family Services, will feature photographers, wedding gowns and tuxes, florists, DJs, decorators, bakers, caterers, hair and makeup artists, venues and music vendors. For more information please call 361-573-0303
