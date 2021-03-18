Friday
Museum of the Coastal Bend’s Spring Break- Life in the Sea
- Museum of the Coastal Bend
- 2200 E. Red River St.
- 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Victoria College’s Museum of the Coastal Bend will host several in-person and to-go activities during the 2021 Spring Break.
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church Annual Fish Fry
- OLS Trinity Hall
- 204 W. River St.
- Lunch: 11 a.m. -2 p.m.
- Dinner: 6-9 p.m.
- $9 To-go plates and limited indoor seating.
- Plate includes fish fillet, green beans, coleslaw and a roll.
Tunes at Noon sponsored by the Victoria Main Street Program
- DeLeon Plaza
- 101 N. Main St.
- 12-1 p.m.
- Jacob Kyle will perform in DeLeon Plaza
“Daniel Kramer: Giddy Up!! A Decade of Documenting the Houston Rodeo”
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St.
- 12-5 p.m.
- This exhibit of a decade of work with the Houston Rodeo travels in expanded scope to Five Points Museum from Houston’s Art Car Museum, where it was originally curated by Noah Edmundson.
Saturday
Riverside Ride and KIDZFest sponsored by the Kiwanis Club
- DeLeon Plaza
- 101 N. Main St.
- 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Toyota of Victoria presents Riverside Ride and KIDZFest on Saturday. The bicycle ride kicks off at 8 a.m. at DeLeon Plaza, and the free festival for children, which is for the entire community, not just those participating in the ride, starts at 10 a.m. in the plaza.
Market on Main Street sponsored by Victoria Main Street Program
- 200 S. Main St.
- 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Artisan market on Main Street.
Heirloom Stitchers Quilt Show
- Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum
- 302 N. Esplanade St., Cuero
- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- In honor of National Quilting Month, please join us in Cuero for an airing of the quilts, sponsored by the Heirloom Stitchers and Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum. Over 50 traditional, antique and art quilts will be on display beginning March 20 through March 27. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Adult admission is $5. Children are free.
Morning of Reflection hosted by the Women’s Discipleship Team of the Diocese of Victoria
- The Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory
- 1309 E. Mesquite Lane
- 9 a.m.-noon
- All women in Victoria and the surrounding areas, not just Catholics, are invited to a Morning of Reflection at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral from 9 a.m. to noon March 20.
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St.
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Every Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, an assortment of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246
.
Jigsaw Puzzle Exchange
- Victoria Mall Food Court
- 7800 N. Navarro St.
- 9:30 a.m., third Saturday
- Bring your gently used jigsaw puzzles and exchange them.
- Cindy Buda at 361-220-2003 or Gary Moses at 361-550-5466.
Palestine Baptist Church Enchilada Dinner To-Go
- Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church
- 4102 N. Ben Jordan St.
- 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Palestine Missionary Baptist Church will sell three-cheese enchilada dinners with chili gravy, beans, rice and dessert from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 20 at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church.
Peaches and Tortilla Metamorphosis Super Bloom Event
- Peaches and Tortilla Mercantile
- 503 W. Stayton Avenue
- 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Come celebrate our two year glow up anniversary, spring time, mama-makers, babes in business and local. Spring Easter minis by @asbphotographytx - must book prior - 361-649-0262. Cue the spring hues cookie kits will be available. Lavender Mint Lemonade will be available. BYOB “Build Your Own Bouquet” with our favorite bloom babe, The Flower Bed. Hoppy Easter candy boards will be available by @boardsgowitheverything.
Author Courtney Maguire to do Signing at Texian Books
- Texian Books
- 201 S. Main St.
- 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Courtney Maguire, will be doing a signing at Texian Books during the downtown Victoria Artisan Market, along with authors Lynn Wallace and Crystal Lyndsey. Come get your book signed!
”Daniel Kramer: Giddy Up!! A Decade of Documenting the Houston Rodeo”
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St.
- 12-5 p.m.
- This exhibit of a decade of work with the Houston Rodeo travels in expanded scope to Five Points Museum from Houston’s Art Car Museum, where it was originally curated by Noah Edmundson.
Crawfish Fest
- 5D Steakhouse
- 2683 W. Adams Ave., Port O’Connor
- 3-11:30 p.m.
- Crawfish Fest at 5D Steakhouse in Port O’Connor.
Sunday
Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Chicken BBQ Plates
- Columbus Hall
- 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
- 10 a.m. until sold out
- $10 per plate, one half BBQ chicken, rice and beans.
- There will also be a bake sale, lots of delectable items! Proceeds will go towards various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus. For information or to reserve plates, call the hall Sunday morning 361-575-9214.
”Daniel Kramer: Giddy Up!! A Decade of Documenting the Houston Rodeo”
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St.
- 12-5 p.m.
- This exhibit of a decade of work with the Houston Rodeo travels in expanded scope to Five Points Museum from Houston’s Art Car Museum, where it was originally curated by Noah Edmundson.
Bach’s Birthday Bash benefiting the Victoria Bach Festival
- Victoria Bach Festival
- 202 N. Main St.
- 6-8 p.m.
- The Victoria Bach Festival will present a musical fundraiser March 21 in celebration of namesake J.S. Bach’s 336th birthday. Bach’s Birthday Bash is a two-hour televised event.
March 22 through March 27
Spring Clean Up
- 1315 E. Broadway St., Cuero
- 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Brush, trash, metal, batteries, tires, electronics and resale items can be recycled, with some limitations. Hazardous waste, concrete and torn down structures will not be accepted. No curbside pickup. One trailer per customer, Cuero resident must bring a current utility bill, businesses and outside residents will be charged a fee, except electronic recycling.
March 24
Proclamation ceremony DeWitt County celebrates 175 years
- DeWitt County Courthouse
- 307 N. Gonzales St., Cuero
- 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- History, art, music and wagon loads of fun await you during the year and throughout Cuero, Yoakum, Yorktown, Nordheim and our surrounding communities. Follow DeWitt County Celebrates 175 Year on Facebook for the latest exciting details on upcoming events and happenings.
March 25
Cuero Chamber Membership Banquet
- VFW Cuero
- 934 U.S. 183, Cuero
- 5:30 — 8:30 p.m.
- Join us for a masquerade. A social will be at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. and awards at 7 p.m. Masks and social distancing required. Masquerade membership banquet general seating costs $30 and masquerade membership banquet sponsor table costs $225.00.
Through April 8
TAMUCC 3D Art Exhibition
- Victoria College Fine Arts Building
- 2200 E. Red River St.
- 1 — 5 p.m.
- Victoria College’s Fine Arts department will host a group exhibition featuring artworks by faculty and graduate students in Sculpture at Texas A&M University – Corpus Christi from March 9-April 8.
