Tuesday
Start Your Business
- Virtual webinar
- 11 a.m.-noon
- Are you ready to turn your business idea into reality? Come to this workshop and have all your questions answered! The SBDC business advisors will present the basics of starting a new business. Register here:
TAMUCC 3D Art Exhibition
- Victoria College Fine Arts Building
- 2200 E. Red River St.
- 1 p.m.- April 8, 5 p.m.
- Victoria College’s Fine Arts department will host a group exhibition featuring artworks by faculty and graduate students in Sculpture at Texas A&M University – Corpus Christi from March 9-April 8.
Wednesday
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
- Veterans of Foreign Wars
- 2001 Lova Drive
- 8:30-10 a.m.
- Coffee and donuts with veterans.
The Bonus Learning Lab: with a Special Guest
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 4-4:30 p.m.
- Join our virtual bonus learning lab! See what all the fun is about.
VFW Hamburger Night
- Veterans of Foreign Wars
- 2001 Lova Drive, VFW Hall
- 5-8 p.m.
- $5
- Serving build your own Angus beef hamburgers with chips. Drinks are sold separately. The public is welcome.
Thursday
Blood Drive
- Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum
- 302 N. Esplanade St., Cuero
- 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- By appointment only with the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center
Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent Virtual Job Fair
- Victoria County
- 9 a.m.-noon
- Online job fair for jobseekers.
Special: Luck of the Charm
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 4-4:30 p.m.
- Come join Ms. Alex, Ms. Daisy, and Ms. Rebecca as we have a mini St. Patrick’s Day celebration and talk about why it’s celebrated.
Open House at Lifeway Baptist School
- Lifeway Baptist School
- 403 E. Sarah St., Cuero
- 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Free spaghetti dinner at 5 p.m.
- For more information, contact 361-799-4001
Lavaca Bay Foundation Public Meeting
- 186 Henry Barber Way, Port Lavaca
- 6-7 p.m.
- Coraggio Maglio and his team from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will speak on the placement of dredged material from the Matagorda Ship Channel Improvement Project.
Saturday
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St.
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Every Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, an assortment of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Museum of the Coastal Bend’s Spring Break- Life in the Sea
- Museum of the Coastal Bend
- 2200 E. Red River St.
- 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Victoria College’s Museum of the Coastal Bend will host several in-person and to-go activities during the 2021 Spring Break.
March 20
Heirloom Stitchers Quilt Show
- Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum
- 302 N. Esplanade St., Cuero
- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- In honor of National Quilting Month, please join us in Cuero for an airing of the quilts, sponsored by the Heirloom Stitchers and Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum. Over 50 traditional, antique and art quilts will be on display beginning March 20 through March 27. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Adult admission is $5. Children are free.
March 22
Spring Clean Up
- 1315 E. Broadway St., Cuero
- 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Brush, trash, metal, batteries, tires, electronics and resale items can be recycled, with some limitations. Hazardous waste, concrete and torn down structures will not be accepted. No curbside pickup. One trailer per customer, Cuero resident must bring a current utility bill, businesses and outside residents will be charged a fee, except electronic recycling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.