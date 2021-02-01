Tuesday
Story Time Live!
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 10-10:30 a.m.
- Join our Story Time and have fun while developing literacy and language skills!
Wednesday
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
- VFW No. 4146
- 2001 Lova Drive
- 8:30-10 a.m.
- Coffee and donuts with veterans.
Story Time Live!
- Victoria Public Library, Victoria
- 302 N. Main St.
- 10-10:30 a.m.
- Join our Story Time and have fun while developing literacy and language skills!
VFW Hamburger Night
- Veterans of Foreign Wars
- 2001 Lova Drive, VFW Hall
- 5-8 p.m.
- $5
- Serving build your own Angus beef hamburgers with chips. Drinks are sold separately. The public is welcome.
Thursday
Crafternoon: Love Rocks
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 12-6 p.m.
- Youth Services has prepared kits to help you create a cute Valentine’s Day gift for your special someone.
Thursday through Feb. 25
Joe Pena Art Exhibit
- Victoria College
- 2200 E. Red River St., Fine Arts Gallery
- 1 p.m.- Feb. 25, 5 p.m.
- Victoria College’s Fine Arts Gallery will exhibit the paintings of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Art Professor, Joe Pena, every Tuesday and Thursday from Feb. 4 to Feb. 25.
Friday
Academy of Lifelong Learning to host virtual Premier World Discovery Travel Presentation
- 2200 E. Red River St.
- 10:30 a.m.-noon
- Victoria College’s Academy of Lifelong Learning to host virtual Premier World Discovery Travel Presentation from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Friday, Feb.5.
Learning Lab: Melting my heart away
- Victoria Public Library, Victoria
- 302 N. Main St.
- 4-4:30 p.m.
- A little bit of science, a little bit of sweet, a whole lot of learning for you and me.
Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Victoria Chapter Banquet
- Victoria Community Center
- 2905 E. North St.
- 5:30 p.m.
- Auctions, dinner, games and fun. Seating is limited, so don’t wait. Contact Hunter Karl 361-571-5070.
Through Feb. 7
Paradigm Shift: Art Car Showcase
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St.
- 12-5 p.m.
- Art Cars return to the Museum with a selection of cars from the permanent collection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.