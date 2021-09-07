Wednesday
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
- Veterans of Foreign Wars
- 2001 Lova Drive
- 8:30-10 a.m.
- Coffee and donuts with veterans.
Stroke Support Group
- Online ZOOM meeting
- 12:15-12:45 p.m.
- A new Stroke Support Group has begun and will begin meeting via ZOOM Sept 8th. Family, friends, and caregivers are all welcome as well.
VFW Hamburger Night
- Veterans of Foreign Wars
- 2001 Lova Drive, VFW Hall
- 5-8 p.m.
- $5
- Serving build your own Angus beef hamburgers with chips. Drinks are sold separately. The public is welcome.
Knights of Columbus Council Bingo Night
- Knights of Columbus
- 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
- 5-10 p.m.
- Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 hosts Bingo Night every Wednesday.
Thursday
Texas A&M University-Kingsville Faculty Exhibition
- Victoria College
- 2200 E. Red River St.
- 1 p.m.- Sept. 30, 5 p.m.
- Victoria College’s Fine Arts Department will host the Texas A&M University-Kingsville Faculty Exhibition from Sept. 9- Sept. 30.
Through Sept. 30
“Insurgent: The Paintings of Clark Fox”
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St.
- Noon-5 p.m.
- A new exhibition by internationally renowned painter Clark Fox.
Ongoing
No Stone Unturned: A Lifetime of Archaeology-The Ben McReynolds Collection
- Museum of the Coastal Bend
- 2200 E. Red River St.
- All day
- Victoria College’s Museum of the Coastal Bend is hosting a year-long temporary exhibit
Cuero Art Extravaganza
- 124 E. Church St.
- All day
- Cuero has many talented artists and much of the artwork on exhibit is for sale. Incredible artists on exhibit: Janine Stubbs, Marsha Gibson, Anton Machacek, Ele Chew, Diana Bartosh, Rafael Acosta, Jr., Leigh Ann Harryman, Emma LeighAnn Adams, and Michael Ehrlich. This year we are including a blast from the past, Polly Howerton. See you soon.
