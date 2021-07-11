Tuesday
Vacation Bible School at Martin Luther Lutheran Church Coletoville
- Martin Luther Lutheran Church — Coletoville
- 2535 Coletoville Road
- 6 p.m.- July 16, 8 p.m.
- Vacation Bible School from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. July 13-16.
Wednesday
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
- Veterans of Foreign Wars
- 2001 Lova Drive
- 8:30-10 a.m.
- Coffee and donuts with veterans.
Stroke Support Group
- PAM Specialty Hospital of Victoria N.
- 102 Medical Drive, Outpatient Rehabilitation Gym
- 12-1:30 p.m.
- A new Stroke Support Group will begin July 14. All are welcome: stroke survivors, family, friends, and/or caregivers. This group will meet at noon the second Wednesday of each month.
Knights of Columbus Bingo
- Knights of Columbus
- 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
- 5-9 p.m.
- Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo Night is every Wednesday at Columbus Hall, 3610 N Ben Wilson.
VFW Hamburger Night
- Veterans of Foreign Wars
- 2001 Lova Drive, VFW Hall
- 5-8 p.m.
- $5
- Serving build your own Angus beef hamburgers with chips. Drinks are sold separately. The public is welcome.
Unsolved: True Crime Game Night
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 6-7:30 p.m.
- Think you can find out who Jane Doe is and who killed her? Join us for a murder mystery game night. Work together with other private investigators to solve this cold case murder and find the killer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.