Wednesday
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
- Veterans of Foreign Wars
- 2001 Lova Drive
- 8:30-10 a.m.
- Coffee and donuts with veterans.
Knights of Columbus Bingo
- Knights of Columbus
- 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
- 5-9 p.m.
- Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo Night is every Wednesday at Columbus Hall, 3610 N Ben Wilson.
VFW Hamburger Night
- Veterans of Foreign Wars
- 2001 Lova Drive
- 5-8 p.m.
- $5
- Serving build your own Angus beef hamburgers with chips. Drinks are sold separately. The public is welcome.
Thursday
Stitching Together
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 5-6 p.m.
- Stitching Together is the Library’s new needlework crafters social group. Come join us and chat about fun things, work on your favorite craft, and meet new people that share your love of crafting.
Stress-busting Program for Family Caregivers of Persons with Dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease
- Morada Victoria
- 9606 Zac Lentz Parkway
- 5:30-7 p.m.
- The Stress-Busting Program (SBP) for Family Caregivers© is an evidence-based program that provides support to family caregivers of persons with dementia.
Friday
Manga Madness
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 6-7:30 p.m.
- Stop by the library and talk about your favorite Manga/Anime, meet new people, play trivia games, and work on fun projects. This monthly group is open to anyone ages 13and older.
Saturday
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St.
- 9 a.m.-noon
- Every Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, an assortment of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Through WEDNESDAY
“Insurgent: The Paintings of Clark Fox”
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St.
- Noon-5 p.m.
- A new exhibition by internationally renowned painter Clark Fox.
Ongoing
No Stone Unturned: A Lifetime of Archaeology--The Ben McReynolds Collection
- All day
- Museum of the Coastal Bend
- 2200 E. Red River St.
- Victoria College’s Museum of the Coastal Bend is hosting a year-long temporary exhibit
Cuero Art Extravaganza
- All day
- 124 E. Church St.
- Cuero has many talented artists and much of the artwork on exhibit is for sale. Incredible artists on exhibit: Janine Stubbs, Marsha Gibson, Anton Machacek, Ele Chew, Diana Bartosh, Rafael Acosta, Jr., Leigh Ann Harryman, Emma LeighAnn Adams, and Michael Ehrlich. This year we are including a blast from the past, Polly Howerton. See you soon.
