Friday

Catholic War Veterans St John's Post 1269 Good Friday Fish Fry Fundraiser

Catholic War Veterans

1007 S. Main St.

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Catholic War Veterans St John's Post 1269 Good Friday Fish Fry Fundraiser.

"Daniel Kramer: Giddy Up!! A Decade of Documenting the Houston Rodeo"

Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art

1201 N. Moody St.

Noon-5 p.m.

This exhibit of a decade of work with the Houston Rodeo travels in expanded scope to Five Points Museum from Houston’s Art Car Museum, where it was originally curated by Noah Edmundson.

Saturday

Mother Cluckers Flea Market

2031 Kohl Road

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Mother Cluckers Flea Market

Victoria Farmers' Market

Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center

2805 N. Navarro St.

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Every Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, an assortment of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

Pasture Party

116 Wallace Lane, Nursery

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Easter Bunny 1-3 p.m. Easter Egg Hunt 1 p.m.

Free admission, photos with Easter Bunny.

Sunday

Free Easter Sunday Dinner

2901 Pleasant Green Drive

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Free Easter Sunday Dinner and Egg Hunt

Monday

Story Time Express

302 N. Main St.

9 a.m.- April 9, 6 p.m.

Registration opens up on April 5th; Pick-up starts on April 9th.

Tuesday

Lyceum Lecture Series: Natasha Verma

Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts

214 N. Main St.

5:30-7 p.m.

Free

Victoria College is pleased to host Natasha Verma for the 2020-21 Lyceum Lecture Series on Tuesday, April 6 at 5:30 p.m. in the Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts.

Through April 8

TAMUCC 3D Art Exhibition

Victoria College Fine Arts Building

2200 E. Red River St.

1 - 5 p.m.

Victoria College’s Fine Arts department will host a group exhibition featuring artworks by faculty and graduate students in Sculpture at Texas A&M University – Corpus Christi from March 9-April 8.

