Through May31
Virtual 5K, 10K walk, jog, run Warriors Spring Training Fundraiser
Suggested donation to participate: $20 for 5k; $30 for 10k
To participate, visit the group's Facebook page, commit to the event, compete the event at the place of your choosing, share the event with you friends. Donate the suggest amount to the West Warrior Football Booster Club.
May 29
VFW Fish Fry
VFW Post
2001 Lova Lane
11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Plates are $9 each, all previously sold tickets will also be honored.
Dine in or Take out. Plate comes with fish, coleslaw, hush puppies, and green beans. We will deliver if 10 or more plates are ordered.
May 30
Benefit Car wash for Raul Mendez
Advance Auto Parts
904 E Rio Grande
8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Donations
A benefit car wash to help pay for funeral and final expenses for Raul Mendez. For more information or to make a donation, call Brian 361-550-5406 or Mike 361-649-9471.
Victoria Farmers' Market
Pattie Dodson Health Center
2805 North Navarro St.
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Shop for locally grown produce, farm fresh eggs, local honey, pastured meats including beef and pork, a huge variety of homemade baked goods, pickles and jellies, fresh herbs, houseplants and more. Most vendors accept credit/debit cards. Open every Saturday. Meridith Byrd, mbyrd@foodbankgc.org, 361-218-9246.
May 31
Mollie B
Schroeder Hall
2516 Farm-to-Market Road 622, Schroeder
4-7 p.m.
$20
Bringing back the Second Oldest Dance Hall in Texas, The Mollie B Polka Show. For more information call 361- 573-7002 or email Kelsey at: Kelsey@schroederhall.com. Tickets are also available at schroederhall.com and some local outlets.
West High School Graduation Parade
West High School
1-2 p.m.
A parade is planned for West High School seniors at 1 p.m. May 31. The parade will begin at West High School at 1 p.m. and travels down Main Street through downtown and then participants can split off to travel their own routes through their neighborhoods. Seniors are asked to wear their caps and gowns and decorate their cars.
June 4
UHV undergraduate virtual open house event
2:30-5 p.m.
Free
University of Houston-Victoria is hosting an Undergraduate Virtual Open House to give interested freshman and transfer students an opportunity to visit with university staff and faculty without leaving their homes. The UHV Undergraduate Virtual Open House will take place from 2:30 to 5 p.m. June 4 and is open to the public. This event will be for undergraduates interested in earning a bachelor’s degree from UHV though online courses, attending the main UHV campus in Victoria as a freshman or transfer student, or attending the UHV Katy instructional site as a transfer student. The open house will feature a main page for the online event, and from there, participants will be able to choose from various sessions that will include information about the new UHV CARES scholarship, admissions, academic programs, financial aid, housing, student services, athletics, military benefits and more. Faculty members will be available to speak to participants, and UHV President Bob Glenn will give a virtual welcome from 2:45 to 3 p.m. To register to attend the open house, go to houstonvictoria.radiusbycampusmgmt.com/ssc/eform/Ex703GSSA86G0x671m0xI.ssc. After registering, attendees will receive an email with more details so they can participate in the open house and select the sessions that interest them. For more information about the open house, contact (877) 970-4848 or recruitment@uhv.edu.
June 4-6
Prom 2020 Dancing Under the Stars
Schroeder Hall
12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622
8 p.m.-midnight
Schroeder Hall presents Prom 2020 "Dancing Under the Start" from 8 p.m.-midnight June 4-6. Doors open at 7 p.m. Students in Calhoun DeWitt, Goliad, Gonzales, Lavaca, Jackson and Victoria are invited to attend. Victoria West High School and all Victoria Private High Schools will be honored June 4; Victoria East High School and Bloomington High School will be honored June 5; Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Gonzales, Jackson and Lavaca will be honored June 6. The event is free, but you must have a ticket and student ID to attend. Tickets are available online at schroederhall.com.
June 5
Bikes, Trikes and Power Wheels
Velocity Powersports
2604 N. Navarro St.
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
The Vine School of Victoria is holding a Charity Custom Car/Truck/Jeep/4x4/UTV/Motorcycle/Trikes/Power Wheels/Pedal Car Show and free kids power wheels parade from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 6 at Velocity Powersports. There will be live music all day. The event is free for spectators. The fundraiser benefits Vine School of Victoria and Ronad McDonald House Houston.
