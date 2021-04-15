Friday
A Virtual Seminar: Expand Your Knowledge
- Victoria College
- 2200 E. Red River St.
- 8:15 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
- Victoria College’s Respiratory Care Program will host a virtual seminar on Friday, April 16, 2021 from 8:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
“Daniel Kramer: Giddy Up!! A Decade of Documenting the Houston Rodeo”
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St.
- 12-5 p.m.
- This exhibit of a decade of work with the Houston Rodeo travels in expanded scope to Five Points Museum from Houston’s Art Car Museum, where it was originally curated by Noah Edmundson.
Victoria College Sophomore Recital
- Victoria College
- 2200 E. Red River St.
- 6-8 p.m.
- Victoria College’s Music Department will showcase its sophomore students in a series of recitals April 16-23 at the Johnson Symposium.
Saturday
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St.
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Every Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, an assortment of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Jigsaw Puzzle Exchange
- Victoria Mall Food Court
- 7800 N. Navarro St.
- 9:30 a.m., third Saturday
- Bring your gently used jigsaw puzzles and exchange them. Cindy Buda at 361-220-2003 or Gary Moses at 361-550-5466.
Pioneers, Patriots and Pariahs 2021 Cemetery Tour, by Victoria Preservation Inc.
- Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts
- 214 N. Main St.
- 10 a.m.-noon
- 2021 Cemetery Tour, April 17, 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts.
“Daniel Kramer: Giddy Up!! A Decade of Documenting the Houston Rodeo”
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St.
- 12-5 p.m.
- This exhibit of a decade of work with the Houston Rodeo travels in expanded scope to Five Points Museum from Houston’s Art Car Museum, where it was originally curated by Noah Edmundson.
Poetry in Nature
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 1-2:30 p.m.
- The Victoria Public Library will be hosting open mic poetry readings outdoors on Saturday, April 17th to celebrate National Poetry Month.
Victoria College Sophomore Recital
- First Presbyterian Church
- 302 N. McLeod St., Cuero
- 5-6 p.m.
- Victoria College’s Music Department will showcase its sophomore students in a series of recitals April 16-23.
Backyard Boil
- Fossati’s Park
- 5102 N. Vine St.
- 5-11 p.m.
- Backyard Boil benefiting Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity April 17, 2021, 5 p.m. at Fosatti Park. Come join us for crawfish, refreshments, yard games and live entertainment.
Sunday
Knights of Columbus Barbecue
- Knights of Columbus
- 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
- 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Knights of Columbus Council #1329 will be selling plates to go on April 18 from 10 a.m. until the food is sold out at the Columbus Hall.
Sip N’ Shop
- Hilton Garden Inn
- 123 Huvar St.
- 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Brunch 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Shop local vendors. Sales benefit the Old Landmark Committee. For more information call 361-573-0303.
“Daniel Kramer: Giddy Up!! A Decade of Documenting the Houston Rodeo”
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St.
- 12-5 p.m.
- This exhibit of a decade of work with the Houston Rodeo travels in expanded scope to Five Points Museum from Houston’s Art Car Museum, where it was originally curated by Noah Edmundson.
Victoria College Sophomore Recital
- Victoria College
- 2200 E. Red River St.
- 3-5 p.m.
- Victoria College’s Music Department will showcase its sophomore students in a series of recitals April 16-23 at the Johnson Symposium.
Wednesday
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
- Veterans of Foreign Wars
- 2001 Lova Drive
- 8:30-10 a.m.
- Coffee and donuts with veterans.
“Daniel Kramer: Giddy Up!! A Decade of Documenting the Houston Rodeo”
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St.
- 12-5 p.m.
- This exhibit of a decade of work with the Houston Rodeo travels in expanded scope to Five Points Museum from Houston’s Art Car Museum, where it was originally curated by Noah Edmundson.
Master Series: Violin Masterclass
- Victoria College
- 2200 E. Red River St.
- 1-3 p.m.
- Free
- Victoria College’s Fine Arts Department will host a Masterclass by West Texas A&M University Violin Professor Evgeny Zvonnikov.
Special: Dino Search
- Victoria Public Library
- 4-4:30 p.m.
- Let’s go look for some dinosaurs! Come join Ms. Alex, Ms. Daisy, and Ms. Rebecca as we go on a hunt for dinosaurs in the library! Don’t just watch us on Facebook Live April 21st at 4 p.m.! Help us by stomping on by the library to pick up your dino kits on Monday 19th at 9 a.m. while supplies last.
VFW Hamburger Night
- Veterans of Foreign Wars
- 2001 Lova Drive, VFW Hall
- 5-8 p.m.
- $5
- Serving build your own Angus beef hamburgers with chips. Drinks are sold separately. The public is welcome.
Through April 22
Special: Earth Day
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 9 a.m.- April 12-22nd at Children’s JNF (Juvenile Non Fiction) Display. Come to the library and pick up your Earth Hour Worksheet on the Children’s JNF Display. Fill it out and bring it to the Service Desk to receive a special prize. Want to learn more about the Earth? Check out one of our many books available.
