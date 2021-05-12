Thursday
Story-Palooza
- Ethel Lee Tracy Park
- 1507 Placido Benavides Drive
- 10-11 a.m.
- After a wild year, we are back and ready to read, dance, and sing with all of our littles in person!
Canvas Kids: Colores de Fiesta
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 12-6 p.m.
- Let’s continue the fiesta by painting our own banners! You can do this fun program in person by registering using the links on our Facebook or Instagram page.
Saturday
Highway 87 Trade Days Market
- Son Valley Ranch
- 8793 U.S. 87
- 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- It’s almost time to celebrate those graduates! Head out to Son Valley Ranch in Victoria, Texas to find a variety of gifts.
Hallettsville Market Days
- 321 U.S. 77, Hallettsville
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Come join just rain or shine at Hallettsville Market Days on Saturday, May 15th from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St.
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Every Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, an assortment of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Jigsaw Puzzle Exchange
- Victoria Mall Food Court
- 7800 N. Navarro St.
- 9:30 a.m., third Saturday
- Bring your gently used jigsaw puzzles and exchange them.
- Cindy Buda at 361-220-2003 or Gary Moses at 361-550-5466.
Sunday
Knights of Columbus Barbecue
- Knights of Columbus
- 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
- 8:30 a.m.-noon
- $10 per plate
- Knights of Columbus Council #1329 will be selling plates to go on Sunday from 8:30 a.m. until sold out at the Columbus Hall, 3610 N. Ben Wilson St., which is located at the intersection Airline and Ben Wilson.
Monday
Friends of the Library Book Sale
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Friends of the Victoria Public Library Book Sale
Tuesday
Friends of the Library Book Sale
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Friends of the Victoria Public Library Book Sale
Through May 30
“Daniel Kramer: Giddy Up!! A Decade of Documenting the Houston Rodeo”
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St.
- 12-5 p.m.
- This exhibit of a decade of work with the Houston Rodeo travels in expanded scope to Five Points Museum from Houston’s Art Car Museum, where it was originally curated by Noah Edmundson.
May 29
Cuero Market Days
- 934 U.S. 183, Cuero
- Cuero VFW Hall
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Located at the VFW Hall and sponsored by Shanna’s Boutique. We will have lots of unique and homemade items for your shopping experience, wonderful food vendors, DJ music and let’s not forget the kids. We will have a kids corner with a bouncy house, coloring, games, prizes and much more. Come on out and enjoy the fun.
- Contact shannasboutique4@gmail.com for vendor information. Indoor and outdoor booths available.
