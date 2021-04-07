Thursday
Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent Virtual Job Fair
- 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Submit your resume during the event to find your next career path.
“Daniel Kramer: Giddy Up!! A Decade of Documenting the Houston Rodeo”
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St.
- 12-5 p.m.
- This exhibit of a decade of work with the Houston Rodeo travels in expanded scope to Five Points Museum from Houston’s Art Car Museum, where it was originally curated by Noah Edmundson.
Crafternoon: Dino Fossils
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 12-6 p.m.
- Get ready to dig for some dino’s! You can create this fun craft in person by registering! The link can be found on our Facebook and Instagram page.
Victoria College Virtual Open House
- 4-6 p.m.
- Victoria College will be hosting a Virtual Open House.
TAMUCC 3D Art Exhibition
- Victoria College Fine Arts Building
- 2200 E. Red River St.
- 1-5 p.m.
- Victoria College’s Fine Arts department will host a group exhibition featuring artworks by faculty and graduate students in Sculpture at Texas A&M University – Corpus Christi from March 9-April 8.
Friday
"Daniel Kramer: Giddy Up!! A Decade of Documenting the Houston Rodeo"
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St.
- 12-5 p.m.
- This exhibit of a decade of work with the Houston Rodeo travels in expanded scope to Five Points Museum from Houston’s Art Car Museum, where it was originally curated by Noah Edmundson.
Learning Lab: Let’s Plant a Tree
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 4-4:30 p.m.
- This month we will be planting a tree.
Mark Collins as General George Washington, a performance sponsored by the Cuero Public Library
- Cuero Municipal Park, Cuero
- 7-9 p.m.
- Mark Collins, a professional speaker and actor, will perform as General George Washington at the Cuero Municipal Park Clubhouse from 7 to 9 p.m. April 9.
Saturday
Keep Victoria Beautiful Trash-Off Clean Up
- Target
- 7608 Zac Lentz Parkway
- 7:30-9:30 a.m.
- The Keep Victoria Beautiful Trash-Off Clean Up, in partnership with Adopt-A-Highway, will take place 7:30-9:30 a.m. April 10.
FBC Victoria Garage Sale
- First Baptist Church
- 301 N. Glass St.
- 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Garage sale benefitting youth students to go to camp in the summer. Held in the FBC Victoria parking lot at the corner of Moody St. and Goodwin St.
Musical Boot Camp by Theatre Victoria
- Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts
- 214 N. Main St.
- 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Theatre Victoria will host a Musical Boot Camp from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 10 at the Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts. Go to theatrevictoria.org to register for the event at classes tab.
Jackson County Master Garderners’ Spring Plant Sale
- Jackson County Service Building Auditorium
- 411 N. Wells St., Edna
- 8 a.m.-noon
- The Jackson County Master Gardener Association will hold its Spring Plant Sale from 8 a.m. to noon April 10 at the Jackson County Service Building Auditorium, 411 N. Wells Street in Edna.
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St.
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Every Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, an assortment of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
"Daniel Kramer: Giddy Up!! A Decade of Documenting the Houston Rodeo"
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St.
- 12-5 p.m.
- This exhibit of a decade of work with the Houston Rodeo travels in expanded scope to Five Points Museum from Houston’s Art Car Museum, where it was originally curated by Noah Edmundson.
Promised Land Outdoors Open House
- 4350 East Farm to Market Road 1961, Goliad County
- 2:30-5 p.m.
- Open house for Promised Land Outdoors at 2:30 p.m. April 10 at 4350 East FM 1961 in Goliad.
Sunday
"Daniel Kramer: Giddy Up!! A Decade of Documenting the Houston Rodeo"
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St.
- 12-5 p.m.
- This exhibit of a decade of work with the Houston Rodeo travels in expanded scope to Five Points Museum from Houston’s Art Car Museum, where it was originally curated by Noah Edmundson.
Monday
Special: Earth Day
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 9 a.m.- April 22, 6 p.m.
- Monday, April 12-22nd at Children’s JNF (Juvenile Non Fiction) Display. Come to the library and pick up your Earth Hour Worksheet on the Children’s JNF Display. Fill it out and bring it to the Service Desk to receive a special prize. Want to learn more about the Earth? Check out one of our many books available.
