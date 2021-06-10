Friday
Shrimpfest
- Seadrift Bayfront and Pavilion
- 2 p.m.- June 12, 10 p.m.
- Shrimpfest at the Seadrift Bayfront and Pavilion. Gates open at 2 p.m. Friday, June 11, and live music will be provided June 11-12.
VPL Jams with Chaos Zero
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 7-8 p.m.
- VPL JAMS is a monthly music series that highlights the local Crossroads music scene. Rock out with us on VPL Jams featuring Chaos Zero.
FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY
Cuero Turkey Fest Rajun Cajun BBQ Cook-off
- Cuero Municipal Park
- The Cuero Turkey Fest Rajun Cajun BBQ Cook-off spring was postponed till the weekend of June 11. CTF is looking forward to a fun-filled family BBQ Weekend. Please join us! More cook-off and registration info will be emailed and posted soon.
Saturday
Shrimpfest
- Seadrift
- 7 a.m.- June 13, 12 a.m.
- Shrimpfest in Seadrift signals the beginning of summer. From 3,000 to 5,000 folks are expected to celebrate 40 years of the festival Friday and Saturday on Main Street in the small, coastal town.
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St.
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Every Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, an assortment of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
39th Annual DaCosta VFD BBQ
- Da Costa Sons of Herman Hall
- 15736 Farm to Market Road 1686
- 4-7 p.m.
- BBQ Brisket Meal, plates to go only $10 each; serving 4pm-7pm; public dance 8pm-12 am $10 per person.
BBQ Fundraiser
- The Hideaway
- 1807 Soltz St.
- 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
- $10 per plate, pick-up or drive-thru
- Fundraiser to defray funeral expenses for Celedina Mary Lucio. For tickets contact Jaime 361-541-3142 or Eric 361-489-5463.
Sunday
Vacation Bible School — “Knights of North Castle: Quest for the King’s Armor”
- Zion Lutheran Church, 12183 Farm-to-Market Road 236
- 5 p.m.- June 17, 7:30 p.m.
- “Armor up” now and register for 3PK — 8th grade. Call church office 361-578-5447
Monday
Lunch and Learn with the Masters
- Victoria Educational Garden, Bachelor Drive Bachelor Drive
- 12-1 p.m.
- Victoria County Master Gardener Association “Lunch and Learn With the Masters” will be held from noon until 1 p.m. Monday, June 14, at VEG Pavilion, 283 Bachelor Dr., across from the Victoria County Regional Airport control tower.
Tuesday
Cuero Art Extravaganza
- 124 E. Church St., 124 E. Church St., Cuero
- 10 a.m.- Aug. 14, 3 p.m.
- Cuero Heritage Museum is hosting the Cuero Art Extravaganza through August 14, 2021. Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. — 3 p.m.
CASA Volunteer Training
- 404 N. Bridge St., 404 N. Bridge St., Victoria
- 5:30 p.m.- June 24, 8:30 p.m.
- CASA volunteers play such an important role to children and their families when involved with CPS. We currently have far too many local children without an advocate on their side.
Through June 27
“Daniel Kramer: Giddy Up!! A Decade of Documenting the Houston Rodeo”
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St.
- 12-5 p.m.
- This exhibit of a decade of work with the Houston Rodeo travels in expanded scope to Five Points Museum from Houston’s Art Car Museum, where it was originally curated by Noah Edmundson.
