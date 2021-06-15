Wednesday
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
- Veterans of Foreign Wars
- 2001 Lova Drive,
- 8:30-10 a.m.
- Coffee and donuts with veterans.
Blood Drive supporting Carol Spree
- Harold Cade Middle School
- 611 W. Tropical Drive
- 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Appreciation gift and refreshments provided for donors. Schedule an appointment
Get Craftin’: Summer Seed Bombs
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 4:30-6 p.m.
- Get Craftin’ is our new monthly adult crafting series. Each month we will be providing a new fun craft for you to come out and try!
VFW Hamburger Night
- Veterans of Foreign Wars
- 2001 Lova Drive, VFW Hall
- 5-8 p.m.
- $5
- Serving build your own Angus beef hamburgers with chips. Drinks are sold separately. The public is welcome.
Thursday
Stress-busting Program for Family Caregivers of Persons with Dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease
- Morada Victoria
- 9606 Zac Lentz Parkway
- 5:30-7 p.m.
- The Stress-Busting Program (SBP) for Family Caregivers© is an evidence-based program that provides support to family caregivers of persons with dementia.
Allied Health Continuing Education Info Session (Main Campus)
- Victoria College
- 2200 E. Red River St.
- 5:30-6:30 p.m.
- Victoria College’s Allied Health Continuing Education Department will host an Info Session on Thursday, June 17 at 5:30 p.m.
VC 101 Night
- Victoria College
- 2200 E. Red River St.
- 6-7 p.m.
- Victoria College’s Pre-College Programs & Recruitment will be hosting an in-person and virtual information session.
Saturday
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St.
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Every Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, an assortment of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Jigsaw Puzzle Exchange
- Victoria Mall Food Court
- 7800 N. Navarro St.
- 9:30 a.m., third Saturday
- Bring your gently used jigsaw puzzles and exchange them.
- Cindy Buda at 361-220-2003 or Gary Moses at 361-550-5466.
Father’s Day Car & Bike Show
- Goliad
- Noon-3 p.m.
- Main Street Goliad is proud to host the Father’s Day Car & Bike Show in Downtown Goliad. For more info please contact Keli Miller at 361-645-3454 or keli.miller@goliadtx.net.
8th Annual Spring Picnic
- Victoria Community Center Park
- 211 No. Ben Wilson St.
- Noon-6 p.m.
- Brought to you by Low Impression Car & Truck Club. Music provided by DJ enCore. For more information contact Pat 361-652-1017
Coast Writers
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 1-3 p.m.
- Coast Writers is a group of adults young and old, for all levels of writers.
Hattie Mae Winstead Benefit Barbecue
- Coletoville
- 5-10 p.m.
- A Benefit Barbecue for Hattie Mae Winstead, 3, who has nephrotic syndrome and an inflammatory autoimmune disorder.
Brew at the Zoo
- The Texas Zoo
- 110 Memorial Drive
- 7-10 p.m.
- After taking a hiatus in 2020, the Texas Zoo is excited to host its 2nd Annual Brew at the Zoo!
Through June 27
“Daniel Kramer: Giddy Up!! A Decade of Documenting the Houston Rodeo”
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St.
- 12-5 p.m.
- This exhibit of a decade of work with the Houston Rodeo travels in expanded scope to Five Points Museum from Houston’s Art Car Museum, where it was originally curated by Noah Edmundson.
