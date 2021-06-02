Thursday
Stitching Together
Victoria Public Library
302 N. Main St.
1-2:30 p.m.
Come join us and chat about fun things, work on your favorite craft, and meet new people that share your love of crafting!
Saturday
Victoria Farmers' Market
Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
2805 N. Navarro St.
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Every Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, an assortment of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Mother Cluckers Flea Market
Spring Creek Event Center
12116 Nursery Drive
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
June 5th get ready for a great day of shopping, music and great food, all located under huge oak trees!
Tutus & Tennis Shoes
Boat Ramp - Riverside Park
501-599 Mc Cright Drive
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
The Tutus & Tennis Shoes- Run, Walk, Ride, Paddle is a fundraiser for the Victoria Ballet Theatre.
Benefit Bar-b-Que for Daniel Alvardao
CWV Hall
1007 S. Main St.
11 a.m. until all is sold
$10 per plate, dine-in or take-out
Live auction and bake sale. Proceeds to help with funeral expenses. Donations are accepted. For more information contact Norma 361-646-3185.
Bikes Trikes and Power Wheels
Velocity Power Sports
2604 N. Navarro St.
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
$25 pre-registraion, $30 day of event registration
Proceeds to benefit The Vine School of Victoria and The Ronald McDonald House, Houston. More information at texasbuggys@gmail.com.
June 11-13
Cuero Turkey Fest Rajun Cajun BBQ Cook-off
Cuero Municipal Park
The Cuero Turkey Fest Rajun Cajun BBQ Cook-off spring was postponed till the weekend of June 11. CTF is looking forward to a fun-filled family BBQ Weekend. Please join us! More cook-off and registration info will be emailed and posted soon.
Through June 27
“Daniel Kramer: Giddy Up!! A Decade of Documenting the Houston Rodeo"
Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
1201 N. Moody St.
12-5 p.m.
This exhibit of a decade of work with the Houston Rodeo travels in expanded scope to Five Points Museum from Houston’s Art Car Museum, where it was originally curated by Noah Edmundson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.