Tuesday
Stress Busting Program for Family Caregivers of Persons with Dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease
- 411 E. Larkspur St.
- 5:30-7 p.m.
- Stress Busting Program for Family Caregivers of Persons with Dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease.
Wednesday
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
- Veterans of Foreign Wars
- 2001 Lova Drive
- 8:30-10 a.m.
- Coffee and donuts with veterans.
VFW Hamburger Night
- Veterans of Foreign Wars
- 2001 Lova Drive
- 5-8 p.m.
- $5
- Serving build your own Angus beef hamburgers with chips. Drinks are sold separately. The public is welcome.
Knights of Columbus Council Bingo Night
- Knights of Columbus
- 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
- 5-10 p.m.
- Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 hosts Bingo Night every Wednesday.
Thursday
Stitching Together
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 5-6 p.m.
- Stitching Together is the Library’s new needlework crafters social group. Come join us and chat about fun things, work on your favorite craft, and meet new people that share your love of crafting.
Friday
Quilt Guild of Greater Victoria Annual Quilt Show
- Holy Family Catholic Church, 704 Mallette Drive
- 10 a.m.- Sept. 25, 4 p.m.
- The Quilt Guild of Greater Victoria will host its annual quilt show, “Memories in the Making” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 24 and 25 at the Holy Family Catholic Church Activity Center, Building D.
VPL Jams with Hinged Dissection
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 7-8 p.m.
- VPL JAMS is a monthly music series that highlights the local Crossroads music scene. Join us at the Library or watch along at home on Facebook Live.
Saturday
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St.
- 9 a.m.-noon
- Every Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, an assortment of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
26th Annual Hallettsville Kolache Fest
- Knights of Columbus
- 321 U.S. 77, Hallettsville
- 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
The Fall Sweep and Adopt-a-Highway Clean-up hosted by Keep Victoria Beautiful
- Target
- 7608 Zac Lentz Parkway
- 7:30-9:30 a.m.
- The Fall Sweep and Adopt-a-Highway Clean-up hosted by Keep Victoria Beautiful will be Sept. 25 from 7:30-9:30 a.m.
DeWitt County 175th Anniversary Celebration
- Cuero
- 9 a.m.-10 p.m.
- DeWitt County 175th Anniversary Celebration
Billy T. Cattan Recovery Outreach Center’s Recover Day
- Billy T. Cattan Recovery Outreach, Inc.
- 802 E. Crestwood Drive
- 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
- The Billy T. Cattan Recovery Outreach Center will host Recover Day in observance of National Recovery Month Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the center’s office, 802 E. Crestwood Drive in Victoria.
VCAM annual fundraiser, open house
- Victoria Christian Assistance Ministry
- 108 N. Liberty St.
- 10 a.m.-noon
- Victoria Christian Assistance Ministry (VCAM), 108 N. Liberty, will host its annual raffle fundraiser and open house 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 25.
Texas Hero Fest
- Cuero Municipal Park, Cuero
- 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
- The Texas Hero Fest honoring first responders and health care workers in the Golden Crescent area will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 25 at Cuero Municipal Park in Cuero.
Through Sept. 30
“Insurgent: The Paintings of Clark Fox”
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St.
- Noon-5 p.m.
- A new exhibition by internationally renowned painter Clark Fox.
Ongoing
No Stone Unturned: A Lifetime of Archaeology-The Ben McReynolds Collection
- Museum of the Coastal Bend
- 2200 E. Red River St.
- All day
- Victoria College’s Museum of the Coastal Bend is hosting a year-long temporary exhibit
Cuero Art Extravaganza
- 124 E. Church St.
- All day
- Cuero has many talented artists and much of the artwork on exhibit is for sale. Incredible artists on exhibit: Janine Stubbs, Marsha Gibson, Anton Machacek, Ele Chew, Diana Bartosh, Rafael Acosta, Jr., Leigh Ann Harryman, Emma LeighAnn Adams, and Michael Ehrlich. This year we are including a blast from the past, Polly Howerton.
