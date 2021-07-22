Through July 28

“Insurgent: The Paintings of Clark Fox”

  • Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
  • 1201 N. Moody St.
  • 12-5 p.m.
  • A new exhibition by internationally renowned painter Clark Fox.

Ongoing

No Stone Unturned: A Lifetime of Archaeology--The Ben McReynolds Collection

  • All day
  • Museum of the Coastal Bend, 2200 E. Red River St.
  • Victoria College’s Museum of the Coastal Bend is hosting a year-long temporary exhibit

Cuero Art Extravaganza

  • All day
  • 124 E. Church St.
  • Cuero has many talented artists and much of the artwork on exhibit is for sale. Incredible artists on exhibit: Janine Stubbs, Marsha Gibson, Anton Machacek, Ele Chew, Diana Bartosh, Rafael Acosta, Jr., Leigh Ann Harryman, Emma LeighAnn Adams, and Michael Ehrlich. This year we are including a blast from the past, Polly Howerton. See you soon!

