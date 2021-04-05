Tuesday
Lyceum Lecture Series: Natasha Verma
- Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts
- 214 N. Main St.
- 5:30-7 p.m.
- Free
- Victoria College is pleased to host Natasha Verma for the 2020-21 Lyceum Lecture Series on Tuesday, April 6 at 5:30 p.m. in the Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts.
Wednesday
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
- Veterans of Foreign Wars
- 2001 Lova Drive
- 8:30-10 a.m.
- Coffee and donuts with veterans.
“Daniel Kramer: Giddy Up!! A Decade of Documenting the Houston Rodeo”
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St.
- 12-5 p.m.
- This exhibit of a decade of work with the Houston Rodeo travels in expanded scope to Five Points Museum from Houston’s Art Car Museum, where it was originally curated by Noah Edmundson.
VFW Hamburger Night
- Veterans of Foreign Wars
- 2001 Lova Drive, VFW Hall
- 5-8 p.m.
- $5
- Serving build your own Angus beef hamburgers with chips. Drinks are sold separately. The public is welcome.
Bingo at Knights of Columbus Hall
- Knights of Columbus Hall Victoria
- 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
- Doors at 5:30 p.m.
- First games begin at 7 p.m.
- Free registration
Thursday
Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent Virtual Job Fair
- 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Submit your resume during the event to find your next career path.
Crafternoon: Dino Fossils
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 12-6 p.m.
- Get ready to dig for some dino’s! You can create this fun craft in person by registering! The link can be found on our Facebook and Instagram page.
Victoria College Virtual Open House
- 4-6 p.m.
- Victoria College will be hosting a Virtual Open House on Thursday, April 8 from 4-6 p.m.
Through Thursday
TAMUCC 3D Art Exhibition
- Victoria College Fine Arts Building
- 2200 E. Red River St.
- 1 — 5 p.m.
- Victoria College’s Fine Arts department will host a group exhibition featuring artworks by faculty and graduate students in Sculpture at Texas A&M University – Corpus Christi from March 9-April 8.
Friday
Learning Lab: Let’s Plant a Tree
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 4-4:30 p.m.
- This month we will be planting a tree!
Mark Collins as General George Washington, a performance sponsored by the Cuero Public Library
- Cuero Municipal Park, Cuero
- 7-9 p.m.
- Mark Collins, a professional speaker and actor, will perform as General George Washington at the Cuero Municipal Park Clubhouse from 7 to 9 p.m. April 9.
