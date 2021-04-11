Tuesday
A Special Learning Lab: with a Special Guest
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 4-4:30 p.m.
- A special guest has come to teach! Who do you think it’ll be? I’ll give you a little hint: they plant green things and they know all about how they grow. Tune in at 4 p.m. on Facebook Live to see what it’s all about.
Wednesday
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
- Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2001 Lova Drive
- 8:30-10 a.m.
- Coffee and donuts with veterans.
“Daniel Kramer: Giddy Up!! A Decade of Documenting the Houston Rodeo”
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St.
- 12-5 p.m.
- This exhibit of a decade of work with the Houston Rodeo travels in expanded scope to Five Points Museum from Houston’s Art Car Museum, where it was originally curated by Noah Edmundson.
VFW Hamburger Night
- Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2001 Lova Drive, VFW Hall
- 5-8 p.m.
- $5
- Serving build your own Angus beef hamburgers with chips. Drinks are sold separately. The public is welcome.
MONDAY
Special: Earth Day
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 9 a.m.- April 12-22nd at Children’s JNF (Juvenile Non Fiction) Display. Come to the library and pick up your Earth Hour Worksheet on the Children’s JNF Display. Fill it out and bring it to the Service Desk to receive a special prize. Want to learn more about the Earth? Check out one of our many books available.
