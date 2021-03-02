Wednesday
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
- Veterans of Foreign Wars
- 2001 Lova Drive
- 8:30-10 a.m.
- Coffee and donuts with veterans.
VFW Hamburger Night
- Veterans of Foreign Wars
- 2001 Lova Drive, VFW Hall
- 5-8 p.m.
- $5
- Serving build your own Angus beef hamburgers with chips. Drinks are sold separately. The public is welcome.
Thursday
Crafternoon: Truffula Bin (sensory bin)
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 12-6 p.m.
- It’s Crafternoon, come by the library and join the fun.
Friday
Learning Lab: Eggs-periment
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 4-4:30 p.m.
- It’s our Virtual Learning Lab and we’re going to “eggs-periment” with liquids. Join us and see what happens.
We want to see which liquid can turn an egg into a squishy ball that won’t break.
- Tune in LIVE on our Facebook page at 4 p.m. to see how our “eggs-periment” turns out.
Saturday
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St.
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Every Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, an assortment of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
The Seussical S.T.E.A.M. Fest hosted by the Children’s Discovery Museum of the Golden Crescent
- Children’s Discovery Museum
- 1205 Sam Houston Drive
- 10 a.m.- noon
- Discover S.T.E.A.M. lessons through fun, hands-on, Dr. Seuss-themed activities. Tickets are $8 each.
A Pot-O-Gold Pasture Party
- 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- 116 Wallace Lane, Nursery
- Eat, drink, shop! Over 42 vendors at this event. For information contact Sabrina brina428@live.com
Sunday
Crossroads Community Band Spring Concert
- Victoria College
- 2200 E. Red River St., Fine Arts Building Patio
- 3-4 p.m.
- Outdoor Spring concert featuring the Crossroads Community Band.
