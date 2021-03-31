Friday
Catholic War Veterans St John’s Post 1269 Good Friday Fish Fry Fundraiser
- Catholic War Veterans
- 1007 S. Main St.
- 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Catholic War Veterans St John’s Post 1269 Good Friday Fish Fry Fundraiser.
Saturday
Mother Cluckers Flea Market
- 2031 Kohl Road
- 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Mother Cluckers Flea Market
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St.
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Every Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, an assortment of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Pasture Party
- 116 Wallace Lane, Nursery
- 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Easter Bunny 1-3 p.m. Easter Egg Hunt 1 p.m.
- Free admission, photos with Easter Bunny.
Sunday
Free Easter Sunday Dinner
- 2901 Pleasant Green Drive
- 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Free Easter Sunday Dinner and Egg Hunt
Through April 8
TAMUCC 3D Art Exhibition
- Victoria College Fine Arts Building
- 2200 E. Red River St.
- 1-5 p.m.
- Victoria College’s Fine Arts department will host a group exhibition featuring artworks by faculty and graduate students in Sculpture at Texas A&M University – Corpus Christi from March 9-April 8.
