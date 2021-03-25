Friday
Coffee With The Judge
- Liberty Coffee Haus
- 206 N. Liberty St.
- 7:30-9 a.m.
- Coffee with the Judge gives folks another opportunity to stay connected with their county government and discuss anything that is on their minds.
“Daniel Kramer: Giddy Up!! A Decade of Documenting the Houston Rodeo”
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St.
- 12-5 p.m.
- This exhibit of a decade of work with the Houston Rodeo travels in expanded scope to Five Points Museum from Houston’s Art Car Museum, where it was originally curated by Noah Edmundson.
Spring Clean Up
- 1315 E. Broadway St., Cuero
- 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Brush, trash, metal, batteries, tires, electronics and resale items can be recycled, with some limitations. Hazardous waste, concrete and torn down structures will not be
- accepted. No curbside pickup. One trailer per customer, Cuero resident must bring a current utility bill, businesses and outside residents will be charged a fee, except electronic recycling.
Saturday
Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, Crossroad Chapter 23-16, Golf Tournament
- Riverside Golf Course
- 302 McCright Drive
- 8:30 a.m. start
- “Vets helping vets.” For information contact Brad Vorpahl 361-571-5335 or Gary Moses 361-550-5466.
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St.
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Every Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, an assortment of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Chad Prather’s “Am I Crazy?” Tour
- Son Valley Ranch
- 8793 U.S. Highway 87
- 7:30-9 p.m.
- Chad Prather’s “Am I Crazy?” Comedy Show
Sunday
After Church Blast at Martin Luther Lutheran Church-Coletoville
- Martin Luther Lutheran Church-Coletoville
- 2535 Coletoville Road
- 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
- After Church Blast is an event that is held once a month for the kiddos. It follows our Worship Service. Would love to see some new faces. Come out and join in the fun.
Through March 27
Through April 8
TAMUCC 3D Art Exhibition
- Victoria College Fine Arts Building
- 2200 E. Red River St.
- 1 — 5 p.m.
- Victoria College’s Fine Arts department will host a group exhibition featuring artworks by faculty and graduate students in Sculpture at Texas A&M University – Corpus Christi from March 9-April 8.
