Wednesday
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
- Veterans of Foreign Wars
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 8:30-10 a.m.
- Coffee and donuts with veterans.
Story Time Live!
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N Main Street
- 10-10:30 a.m.
- Join our Story Time and have fun while developing literacy and language skills!
VFW Hamburger Night
- Veterans of Foreign Wars
- 2001 Lova Drive, VFW Hall
- 5-8 p.m.
- $5
- Serving build your own Angus beef hamburgers with chips. Drinks are sold separately. The public is welcome.
Through Feb. 25
Joe Pena Art Exhibit
- Victoria College
- 2200 E. Red River St., Fine Arts Gallery
- 1 - 5 p.m.
- Victoria College’s Fine Arts Gallery will exhibit the paintings of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Art Professor, Joe Pena, every Tuesday and Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.