Monday
Crossroads Strings Spring Concert
- Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts
- 214 N. Main St.
- 7-8:30 p.m.
- Free
- Victoria College and Crossroads Strings will host a Spring Concert from 7-8:30 p.m. on Monday, April 26 at the Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts.
Through May 30“Daniel Kramer: Giddy Up!! A Decade of Documenting the Houston Rodeo”
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St.
- 12-5 p.m.
- This exhibit of a decade of work with the Houston Rodeo travels in expanded scope to Five Points Museum from Houston’s Art Car Museum, where it was originally curated by Noah Edmundson.
