October 26
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
8:30-10 a.m.
Victoria Farmers' Market
Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Wednesday and Saturday, local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Toddler Time
Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
9:30-10 a.m, 10:30-11 a.m.
Toddler Time — Story Time.
Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo
Knights of Columbus, 3610 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria
5-10 p.m.
Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 hosts Bingo every Wednesday at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 3610 N. Ben Wilson St., at Airline and Ben Wilson in Victoria.
VFW Hamburger Night
Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
5-8 p.m.
$6
Build your own Angus beef hamburgers with chips. Drinks are sold separately. The public is welcome.
Mind Over Matter Stroke Support Group
Citizens Medical Center, 2701 Hospital Drive, Victoria
6-7:30 p.m.
Join us for our monthly stroke support group meeting at Citizens Medical Center.
Beverly Crawford gospel singer
October 27
Singing and preaching
House of Bread Church, 3902 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria
7 p.m.-10 p.m.
College Fair 2022
Victoria College Emerging Technology Complex, 7403 Lone Tree Road, Victoria
9-11 a.m.
The TACRAO College Fair is an opportunity to learn about colleges and universities without having to travel to other campuses! Representatives will be on-hand to answer questions and share information
Pre-K Power Story Time
Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
9:30-10 a.m., 10:30-11 a.m.
Halloween Hiring Event
506 E. San Antonio St., Victoria
5-7 p.m.
DeTar Health is hiring Nurses, offering on-the-spot interviews and added offers for qualified RNs and LPNs.
Location: DeTar Education classroom.
Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity Trunk or Treat Event
4103 N. Navarro St., Victoria
5:30-7 p.m.
Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity and the ReStore are providing a safe and fun Halloween event. Held in the parking lot area of their location.
Stress Busters Program for Family Caregivers
Morada Senior Living, 9606 N.E. Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria
5:30-7 p.m.
The Stress Busters class will meet every Thursday, 5:30-7 p.m., at Morada Senior Living beginning through Nov. 10.
Harry Potter trivia night
Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
6-7 p.m.
Join us for Harry Potter Trivia Night. Registration required.
Bill Pekar & the Rainey Brothers
Victoria Country Club, 14 Spring Creek Road, Victoria
6-10 p.m.
Trey Yenger
Trey Yenger live at Beneath The Oaks
Beneath the Oaks, 1796 TX-71, Midfield
6-10 p.m.
October 28
27th annual Halloween Carnival
Victoria College, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
5:30-8 p.m.
Victoria College’s Student Life Department will hold VC’s 27th annual Halloween Carnival on Friday from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on the Student Center grounds on VC’s Main Campus.
Manga Madness
Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
6-7:30 p.m.
Stop by the library and talk about your favorite manga/anime, meet new people, play trivia and games, and work on fun projects!
2022 Boys & Girls Club of Victoria Draw Down
1005 W. Constitution St., Victoria
6:30-10 p.m.
$100
The Club Westerner Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For Tickets, call the club: 361-573-4411. $100 Donation admits two adults, $40 second chance insurance allows ticket to be re-entered one additional time.
Olivia Harms
Splashway Campground, Campground Office, Sheridan
6:30-10:30 p.m.
Trey Yenger
The Bomb Diggity, 208 Railroad St., Inez
7-11 p.m.
Metalachi
Greek Bros. Oyster Bar & Grille, 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
9 p.m.-1 a.m.
October 29
Victoria Farmers' Market
Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Twice a week, local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, an assortment of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information, call 361-218-9246.
Thomaston Volunteer Fire Department Blood Drive & Pop-Up Event
Thomaston Volunteer Fire Department, 106 Center St., Thomaston
3-7 p.m.
Join the Thomaston Volunteer Fire Department for Halloween-themed family fun.
Red Raven's Halloween Dance
DaCosta Hall, 15736 Farm to Market Road 1686, Victoria
8-11:30 p.m.
Red Raven's Halloween Dance — at the Dacosta Hermanson's Hall from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Spooky Skate adult skate night costume contest
Skateworld, 108 Monterrey Drive, Victoria
10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
$13
Witches, please come to the adult Spooky Skate. It is going to be a creeptastic time, with all the ghouls out in their best costumes!
Pedal in Palacios
Fourth Street Pier, Fourth & South Bay Boulevard., Palacios
5 a.m.-4:59 a.m.
Tour de Honey
Hattie & Hazel's, 217 W. Bowie St., Beeville
5 a.m.-4:59 a.m.
To Love and Rescue
Shiner Diner LLC, 803 N. Ave. E., Shiner
7:30-11:30 p.m.
October 30
Jeff Jacobs Band
Spoetzl Brewery, 603 E. Brewery St., Shiner
1-5 p.m.
October 31
Hallelujah Festival (Trunk or Treat)
First Baptist Church, 301 N. Glass St., Victoria
6-8 p.m.
This is a free event for the community. Children will visit various themed booths outside and receive Halloween candy.
True Crime and Killers Book Club
Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
6-7:30 p.m.
Join us for a night of true crime discussion! The Victoria Public Library will host the True Crime and Killers Book Club meetings once a month in the Bronte Room.
November 1
Baby Time
Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
9:30-10 a.m., 10:30-11 a.m.
Lego Lab
Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
4:30-5:30 p.m.
Wild Tots
Texas Zoo, web classroom, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
10-10:45 a.m.
Free