Tuesday
Collage Nite
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 6-7:30 p.m.
- Create fun works of original artwork while getting to meet new people that share the same love of art.
Wednesday
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
- Veterans of Foreign Wars
- 2001 Lova Drive
- 8:30-10 a.m.
- Coffee and donuts with veterans.
VFW Hamburger Night
- Veterans of Foreign Wars
- 2001 Lova Drive, VFW Hall
- 5-8 p.m.
- $5
- Serving build your own Angus beef hamburgers with chips. Drinks are sold separately. The public is welcome.
VC Night at the Ballpark
- Riverside Stadium
- 5:30-10 p.m.
- Free
- Victoria College and the Victoria Generals will host a free ticket night on Wednesday, June 9 at Riverside Stadium.
Thursday
Stress-busting Program for Family Caregivers of Persons with Dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease
- Morada Victoria
- 9606 Zac Lentz Parkway
- 5:30-7 p.m.
- The Stress-Busting Program (SBP) for Family Caregivers© is an evidence-based program that provides support to family caregivers of persons with dementia.
Friday
Shrimpfest
- Seadrift Bayfront and Pavilion
- 2 p.m.- June 12, 10 p.m.
- Shrimpfest at the Seadrift Bayfront and Pavilion. Gates open at 2 p.m. Friday, June 11, and live music will be provided June 11-12.
VPL Jams with Chaos Zero
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 7-8 p.m.
- VPL JAMS is a monthly music series that highlights the local Crossroads music scene. Rock out with us on VPL Jams featuring Chaos Zero.
June 11-13
Cuero Turkey Fest Rajun Cajun BBQ Cook-off
- Cuero Municipal Park
- The Cuero Turkey Fest Rajun Cajun BBQ Cook-off spring was postponed till the weekend of June 11. CTF is looking forward to a fun-filled family BBQ Weekend. Please join us! More cook-off and registration info will be emailed and posted soon.
Saturday
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St.
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Every Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, an assortment of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
39th Annual DaCosta VFD BBQ
- Da Costa Sons of Herman Hall
- 15736 Farm to Market Road 1686
- 4-7 p.m.
- BBQ Brisket Meal, plates to go only $10 each; serving 4pm-7pm; public dance 8pm-12 am $10 per person.
BBQ Fundraiser
- The Hideaway
- 1807 Soltz St.
- 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
- $10 per plate, pick-up or drive-thru
- Fundraiser to defray funeral expenses for Celedina Mary Lucio. For tickets contact Jaime 361-541-3142 or Eric 361-489-5463.
Through June 27
“Daniel Kramer: Giddy Up!! A Decade of Documenting the Houston Rodeo”
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St.
- 12-5 p.m.
- This exhibit of a decade of work with the Houston Rodeo travels in expanded scope to Five Points Museum from Houston’s Art Car Museum, where it was originally curated by Noah Edmundson.
