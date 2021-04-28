Thursday
Grand Adventures with Grandma and Grandpa
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 2-2:30 p.m.
- Grandma and Grandpa are venturing out to explore their community, have you seen them around?
- Join us on our Facebook at 2:00 p.m. to see who they will meet next and what adventure they will find themselves in.
Friday
Coffee With The Judge
- Liberty Coffee Haus
- 206 N. Liberty St.
- 7:30-9 a.m.
- Victoria County Judge and Sheriff Justin Marr to visit with local citizens at local coffee house.
Saturday
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St.
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Every Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, an assortment of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Fiesta in the Pasture
- 116 Wallace Lane, Nursery
- 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Eat. Drink. Shop. For vendor information contact Sabrina at brina428@live.com.
2021 Crossroads Car Show presented by Victory Kia, Buick, GMC and the Victoria Northside Rotary
- Victoria Mall (old Sears parking lot)
- 7800 N. Navarro St.
- 1-4 p.m.
- Open free to the public come see the best cars, trucks and motorcycles our region has to offer! There will be plenty of other fun activities, vendor booths and food trucks for family fun!
Spring Choral Concert
- Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church
- 4102 N. Ben Jordan St.
- 7-8:15 p.m.
- Victoria College’s Choir, Choraliers and Victoria Civic Chorus will present a Spring Choral Concert on Saturday, May 1 from 7-8:15 p.m. at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church.
Sunday
Crossroads Community Band Spring Concert
- Victoria College, Fine Arts Building Patio
- 2200 E. Red River St.
- 5-6 p.m.
- Outdoor Spring concert featuring the Crossroads Community Band
May 29
Cuero Market Days
- 934 U.S. 183, Cuero
- VFW Hall Cuero
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Located at the VFW Hall and sponsored by Shanna’s Boutique. We will have lots of unique and homemade items for your shopping experience, wonderful food vendors, DJ music and let’s not forget the kids. We will have a kids corner with a bouncy house, coloring, games, prizes and much more. Come on out and enjoy the fun.
- Contact shannasboutique4@gmail.com for vendor information. Indoor and outdoor booths available.
Through May 30
“Daniel Kramer: Giddy Up!! A Decade of Documenting the Houston Rodeo”
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St.
- 12-5 p.m.
- This exhibit of a decade of work with the Houston Rodeo travels in expanded scope to Five Points Museum from Houston’s Art Car Museum, where it was originally curated by Noah Edmundson.
