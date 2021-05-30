Tuesday
The Pictures on My Wall
Museum of the Coastal Bend
2200 E. Red River St.
9-10 a.m.
Victoria College's Museum of the Coastal Bend will host a bimonthly Pre-K reading program titled 'The Pictures on My Wall' starting on Tuesday, June 1 at 9 a.m.
Wednesday
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
Veterans of Foreign Wars
2001 Lova Drive
8:30-10 a.m.
Coffee and donuts with veterans.
VFW Hamburger Night
Veterans of Foreign Wars
2001 Lova Drive, VFW Hall
5-8 p.m.
$5
Serving build your own Angus beef hamburgers with chips. Drinks are sold separately. The public is welcome.
June 11-13
Cuero Turkey Fest Rajun Cajun BBQ Cook-off
Cuero Municipal Park
The Cuero Turkey Fest Rajun Cajun BBQ Cook-off spring was postponed till the weekend of June 11. CTF is looking forward to a fun-filled family BBQ Weekend. Please join us! More cook-off and registration info will be emailed and posted soon.
Through June 27
“Daniel Kramer: Giddy Up!! A Decade of Documenting the Houston Rodeo"
Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
1201 N. Moody St.
12-5 p.m.
This exhibit of a decade of work with the Houston Rodeo travels in expanded scope to Five Points Museum from Houston’s Art Car Museum, where it was originally curated by Noah Edmundson.
