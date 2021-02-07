Tuesday
Story Time Live!
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main Street
- 10-10:30 a.m.
- Join our Story Time and have fun while developing literacy and language skills!
Through Feb. 7
Paradigm Shift: Art Car Showcase
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St.
- 12-5 p.m.
- Art Cars return to the Museum with a selection of cars from the permanent collection.
Through Feb. 25
Joe Pena Art Exhibit
- Victoria College
- 2200 E. Red River St., Fine Arts Gallery
- 1 p.m.- Feb. 25, 5 p.m.
- Victoria College’s Fine Arts Gallery will exhibit the paintings of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Art Professor, Joe Pena, every Tuesday and Thursday from Feb. 4 to Feb. 25.
