Friday
Catholic War Veterans Auxiliary Rummage Sale
- Catholic War Veterans
- 1007 S. Main St.
- 8 a.m.- Sept. 18, 5 p.m.
- The Catholic War Veterans Auxiliary will host a rummage sale 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the CWV Annex Hall, 1007 South Main St. in Victoria.
The Nave Presents: Día de los Muertos
- 306 W. Commercial St.
- Noon- Oct. 16, 5 p.m.
- Curated observance of Latin American tradition; honoring departed ancestors. Daily life, pivotal moments, & blessings are fused together to commemorate the memory and spirit of passed loved ones.
Youth Mental Health First Aid Training Course
- Gulf Bend Center
- 6502 Nursery Drive
- 12:30-5 p.m.
- Free
- Youth MHFA is designed to teach parents, family members, caregivers, teachers, school staff, etc., how to help an adolescent who is experiencing a mental health or addictions challenge or crisis.
Saturday
POC Shoreline Cleanup 2021
- Port O’Connor TPWD Dock
- 418 S. 16th St., Port O’Connor
- 8 a.m.-noon
- Boats, Kayaks and Volunteers are needed to clean Port O’Connor Shorelines accessible only by boat. Lunch and volunteer rewards provided afterwards. See SABayPartnership.org for details.
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St.
- 9 a.m.-noon
- Every Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, an assortment of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Jigsaw Puzzle Exchange
- Victoria Mall Food Court
- 7800 N. Navarro St.
- 9:30 a.m., third Saturday
- Bring your gently used jigsaw puzzles and exchange them.
- Cindy Buda at 361-220-2003 or Gary Moses at 361-550-5466.
Barbecue benefit to raise money for Affectionate Arms Adult Day Health Care Center
- Parkway Victoria
- 4802 John Stockbauer Drive
- 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
- A drive-thru barbecue benefit for Affectionate Arms Adult Day Health Care Center will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 18 at Parkway Church, 4802 John Stockbauer Dr. in Victoria.
Coast Writers
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 1-3 p.m.
- Coast Writers is a group of adults young and old, for all levels of writers. Come together to discuss and practice the writing craft and exchange feedback on current writing projects.
Matthew Lemke Book Signing
- Texian Book Store
- 201 S. Main St.
- 2-4 p.m.
- Matthew Lemke, author of “Faith Over Fear” will be signing books at the Texian Book Store. For information call 361-827-6800.
Sunday
Knights of Columbus Council 1329 BBQ Chicken Plates
- Columbus Hall
- 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
- 8:30 a.m. until sold out
- $10 per plate, to-go
- Proceeds will go towards various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus.There will also be a bake sale in conjunction with the BBQ. For info or to reserve plates call the hall Sunday morning 361-575-9214.
Tuesday
Stress Busting Program for Family Caregivers of Persons with Dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease
- 411 E. Larkspur St.
- 5:30-7 p.m.
- Stress Busting Program for Family Caregivers of Persons with Dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease.
Wednesday
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
- Veterans of Foreign Wars
- 2001 Lova Drive
- 8:30-10 a.m.
- Coffee and donuts with veterans.
VFW Hamburger Night
- Veterans of Foreign Wars
- 2001 Lova Drive, VFW Hall
- 5-8 p.m.
- $5
- Serving build your own Angus beef hamburgers with chips. Drinks are sold separately. The public is welcome.
Knights of Columbus Council Bingo Night
- Knights of Columbus
- 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
- 5-10 p.m.
- Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 hosts Bingo Night every Wednesday.
Through Sept. 30
“Insurgent: The Paintings of Clark Fox”
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St.
- Noon-5 p.m.
- A new exhibition by internationally renowned painter Clark Fox.
Ongoing
No Stone Unturned: A Lifetime of Archaeology-The Ben McReynolds Collection
- Museum of the Coastal Bend
- 2200 E. Red River St.
- All day
- Victoria College’s Museum of the Coastal Bend is hosting a year-long temporary exhibit
Cuero Art Extravaganza
- 124 E. Church St.
- All day
- Cuero has many talented artists and much of the artwork on exhibit is for sale. Incredible artists on exhibit: Janine Stubbs, Marsha Gibson, Anton Machacek, Ele Chew, Diana Bartosh, Rafael Acosta, Jr., Leigh Ann Harryman, Emma LeighAnn Adams, and Michael Ehrlich. This year we are including a blast from the past, Polly Howerton. See you soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.