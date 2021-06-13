Monday
Lunch and Learn with the Masters
- Victoria Educational Garden
- 283 Bachelor Drive
- 12-1 p.m.
- Victoria County Master Gardener Association “Lunch and Learn With the Masters” will be held from noon until 1 p.m. Monday, June 14, at VEG Pavilion, 283 Bachelor Dr., across from the Victoria County Regional Airport control tower.
Tuesday
Cuero Art Extravaganza
- 124 E. Church St., Cuero
- 10 a.m.- Aug. 14, 3 p.m.
- Cuero Heritage Museum is hosting the Cuero Art Extravaganza through August 14, 2021. Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. — 3 p.m.
CASA Volunteer Training
- 404 N. Bridge St., Victoria
- 5:30 p.m.- June 24, 8:30 p.m.
- CASA volunteers play such an important role to children and their families when involved with CPS. We currently have far too many local children without an advocate on their side.
Wednesday
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
- Veterans of Foreign Wars
- 2001 Lova Drive,
- 8:30-10 a.m.
- Coffee and donuts with veterans.
Blood Drive supporting Carol Spree
- Harold Cade Middle School
- 611 W. Tropical Drive
- 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Appreciation gift and refreshments provided for donors. Schedule an appointment
Get Craftin’: Summer Seed Bombs
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 4:30-6 p.m.
- Get Craftin’ is our new monthly adult crafting series. Each month we will be providing a new fun craft for you to come out and try!
VFW Hamburger Night
- Veterans of Foreign Wars
- 2001 Lova Drive, VFW Hall
- 5-8 p.m.
- $5
- Serving build your own Angus beef hamburgers with chips. Drinks are sold separately. The public is welcome.
Through June 27
“Daniel Kramer: Giddy Up!! A Decade of Documenting the Houston Rodeo”
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St.
- 12-5 p.m.
- This exhibit of a decade of work with the Houston Rodeo travels in expanded scope to Five Points Museum from Houston’s Art Car Museum, where it was originally curated by Noah Edmundson.
