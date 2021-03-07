Monday
Story Time Express
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 9 a.m.- March 15, 6 p.m.
- Registration for March opens up on March 8th, and pick-up starts on March 15th.
Tuesday
TAMUCC 3D Art Exhibition
- Victoria College Fine Arts Building
- 2200 E. Red River St.
- 1 p.m.- April 8, 5 p.m.
- Victoria College’s Fine Arts department will host a group exhibition featuring artworks by faculty and graduate students in Sculpture at Texas A&M University – Corpus Christi from March 9-April 8.
Thursday
Blood Drive
- Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum
- 302 N. Esplanade St., Cuero
- 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- By appointment only with the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center
